16 Beautiful Storage Benches to Solve Your Storage Problems

When you're short on space and looking for functional furniture, nothing beats a storage bench. These furniture pieces are a great way to zhuzh your home's entryway. They provide extra seating in a pinch, and the hidden storage compartments are pure genius. What's more, storage benches are a great way to add pops of color or bold accents to your space without the investment or even the commitment. The possibilities are endless, so to get your creative juices flowing, we've pulled together a list of some beautiful storage benches you may want to add to your shortlist. From rustic to refined, these benches are the storage solutions you never knew you needed.

Entryway Storage Benches

This storage bench declutters your entryway, but it's slim enough to sit by the front door without impeding the traffic into and out of your home. The upholstered bench seat adds a touch of warmth and a homey feel to your space, and there's ample storage space below. Made of solid bamboo, this storage bench features two shoe racks and even a space for boots, so there's a place for everything, and everything will be in its place. According to reviews, this storage bench can accommodate up to 10 pairs of shoes.

This midcentury modern storage bench adds a cool, retro touch (and some stealthy storage) to your entryway. With two generously sized cabinets hiding behind sliding doors, this storage bench is great for concealing the pile of shoes by the front door. Upon closer inspection, though, you'll find this storage bench can work in any room of the house—we think it would look pretty fab in family rooms, living rooms, and hallways. Crafted from solid eucalyptus wood and finished with an Acacia wood veneer, this storage bench is sustainably sourced, and regular maintenance is pretty easy—just wipe it clean.

If you're looking for an entryway that sets the tone for your home, your search may be over. Handcarved from tropical hardwood, this piece is a storage bench and a work of art all rolled into one. It features three filigree-inspired doors that open to a generous interior with adjustable shelves. While this storage bench is available in the unique indigo color you see here, it's available in a stunning grey option as well. No doubt, this piece would look dynamite anywhere you need extra storage, whether it's your home's entryway, the living room, or your bedroom.

This entryway bench is the trifecta. It offers plenty of seating, plenty of storage space, and perhaps most importantly, it doesn't eat up too much real estate by your front door. Crafted from your choice of solid woods like walnut or white oak, this entryway bench is sleek enough to slip into any design aesthetic. There are no soft coverings on this bench, so it's pretty perfect for potential wet spaces like mudrooms and kitchens as well.

Mudroom Storage Benches

This open-top bench is great for mudrooms because it wipes clean, with no fuss, no muss. The storage compartment has a wide bin for anything (and everything) you need to conceal, and while the slatted bottom works great for storing shoes, you can add even more concealed storage with a few bins. With a natural-looking wood finish and powder-coated metal, this storage bench adds a rustic touch to your living space. Undoubtedly, it would look equally great in a kitchen, entryway, or living room.

Mudrooms take the brunt of everything in your home, so your best bet is to keep it simple and opt for a storage bench that can take a licking and stand up to whatever you or your family throw its way. To that end, this storage bench fits the bill. It's nautically inspired, and there's plenty of space behind two large doors to house or hide everything from shoes to backpacks. Even better, this storage bench is available in a slew of colors, including black, white, and frost gray.

This storage bench keeps it simple, and with no upholstery to worry about, it's great for mudrooms and entryways alike. This bench is made from solid wood, and it's a rich combination of red mahogany and white, so it'll likely slip in easily with any decor. Coming in at 6 feet long, there's ample seating for the whole family, but at only 12 inches deep, it won't eat up too much precious space wherever you put it.

Bedroom Storage Benches

This upholstered storage bench makes a great addition to bedrooms, living rooms, and hallways. The clean but contemporary design fits into any type of decor, whether transitional, traditional, or modern farmhouse. The button-tufted design and nailhead accents add a hint of glam to your space, and the deep interior offers plenty of storage space for extra pillows and blankets.

Crafted from faux leather and featuring rolled arms and button tufting, this storage bench is a posh addition to any bedroom. It's equipped with plenty of storage space to hide away the things you still want easy access to and offers a comfy seat for your final dressing touches. No doubt, this storage bench would look equally great hiding extra blankets in the living room too. If faux leather doesn't work with your decor, this bench is available in a few fabric upholstered options as well.

Kitchen Storage Benches

Made from solid wood, this storage bench would slide into any farmhouse or industrial kitchen with ease. It's slim enough to sit in a corner and offers additional seating in a pinch. A lower shelf provides extra storage space, and the whole thing wipes clean in case of spills or crumbs. The clean lines and easy maintenance make this bench a great option for mudrooms and entryways too.

This gargantuan storage bench beautifully sets the tone for any kitchen and will quickly become the preferred gathering spot. Crafted in solid poplar with weathered knotty pine veneers and expertly finished with bold metal drawer pulls, this storage bench has plenty of space for the whole gang. Plus, it features four large storage drawers, so you'll probably have more storage space than you know what to do with. Although perfect for kitchens, this bench is a great option for a large entryway or a rustic living room as well.

Living Room Storage Benches

If you'd like a pop of color in your living room without a big investment, this storage bench should be on your shortlist. This piece works well for extra seating, and it easily doubles as a footrest. The top lifts up to reveal storage space for blankets, books, games, and anything you want to conceal from day to day. If orange is too bold, there is a nice selection of colors to choose from, including gray and teal.

With velvet upholstery and a button-tufted exterior, this storage bench is a lux addition to any space. You'll quickly find that it can wear a lot of hats too. You can use it as a footrest, side table, nightstand, or extra seating, all of which make it a solid choice for living rooms or bedrooms. The top lifts off to reveal extra storage, and the piece is outfitted with floor glides, so it's easy to move where it's needed.

This storage bench is modern, ritzy, and will quickly elevate any space. While this bench offers an elegant seating option, the top lifts up, revealing ample storage space to help you keep the clutter under control. It features iron legs, finished in antique brass, and would work equally well in bedrooms and entryways. If navy and gold don't work with your color palette, there are plenty of rich options to choose from, including evergreen velvet, pewter tweed, or linen, just to name a few.

Hallway Storage Benches

While this storage bench has a classic farmhouse feel and plenty of vintage vibes, it would work well in an arts and crafts home or as an accent piece in a modern farmhouse hallway. Three drawers and storage baskets provide a great way to curb the clutter in hallways, and there's enough space for game storage, seasonal gear, or whatever else you need to conceal at a moment's notice.

This storage bench is an elegant combination of seating and storage. It won't eat up precious real estate for family members in transit, there's enough room to sit for a second, and it's large enough to store an extra blanket or other small items you don't want to see. This bench features x-shaped wood legs and swanky nailhead trim, so it would also look pretty fab in a living room or bedroom.