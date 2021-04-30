8 Small Entryway Storage Bench Shopping Ideas That Just Work

Even if your entryway isn't a cordoned-off zone with clear-cut boundaries (entries that open into living rooms, we're talking about you), it's important that you don't overlook the space. In fact, these transitional areas offer plenty of opportunities for stylish home decor and storage options. With the help of a suitable small entryway storage bench, your space can go from bland to functional and comfortable.

These shopping ideas will help you nail the look.

1. Look for style and functionality.

This rustic bench from Pottery Barn represents the perfect union of style and functionality. Available in a black or white wood finish, the design features molding, plinth bases, and beadboard paneling. With a drop-front cabinet for multiple pairs of shoes, a single drawer, and an open bottom shelf that can accommodate storage baskets for a practical styling moment, this quaint entryway bench goes a long way towards keeping a small transitional space attractive and organized.

​Get the look​: Pottery Barn Aubrey Entryway Storage Bench, $599

2. Go for a classic, versatile design.

This midcentury entryway storage bench with a solid wood frame has a classic design that will fit perfectly near a front door, mudroom, or entry hall. There's a padded seat with single crosshatch fabric, two pull-out drawers, and just enough surface space for decorative items.

​Get the look​: West Elm Midcentury Storage Bench, $549

3. Make your space look bigger with beige.

Customers appreciate the sleek, upscale feel that CB2's beige lift-top storage bench emits. We love the fact that the light-colored hue will help make a small entryway appear bigger. Equipped with a wood and metal frame, the curvaceous bench is clad in a performance fabric that's easy to clean.

​Get the look​: CB2 Rialto Shoe Storage Bench, $699

4. Conserve space with a storage ottoman.

Consider using a flip-top storage ottoman to prevent clutter and conserve space in small entryways. This find from Frontgate features traditional details like classic nailhead trim. And we love the performance fabric, but there's a faux leather option, too. The lid covers a hidden storage compartment that would be great for hats and scarves.

​Get the look​: Frontgate Benjamin Storage Ottoman, starting at $599

5. Don't forget about comfort.

A small entryway storage bench like this button-tufted number from Homary will ensure that your transitional area looks good ​and​ is actually comfortable for sitting. The velvet-clad, high-density foam cushion offers ample support after those long days when you want to remove your shoes with ease and comfort. Plus, we can't ignore the gorgeous gold shelves, which allow for plenty of shoe storage.

​Get the look​: Homary Modern Upholstered Entryway Bench with Storage, $223.99

6. Save space with hidden storage compartments.

Both refined and luxe, this exquisite U-shaped, lift-top entryway storage bench covers all the bases of a perfect midcentury accessory. It's covered in a gorgeous, velvet fabric (available in dark blue or gray) and comes with a pair of cylindrical toss pillows and tapered feet for additional style. Plus, the bench features a hidden storage compartment. At a mere 52" wide, this piece can fit comfortably almost anywhere.

7. Combine wood, metal, and mirrors.

This small entryway storage bench looks fantastic, and it has a mirror that will ensure you do, too! Made of solid mango wood and metal that gives us major industrial farmhouse vibes, the bench is outfitted with three spacious shoe cabinets (that are also ideal for storing books or other miscellaneous items). We suggest placing this particular piece near the front door for those much-needed last-minute outfit and hair checks.

​Get the look​: West Elm Mirrored Entryway Bench, $699

8. Add warmth and sophistication with an espresso finish.

Entryways should absolutely make you and your guests feel cozy and welcome, which is where warm tones like espresso come into play. Amazon offers this small wood storage bench in a classic hue, and the color is perfect. It's also equipped with a pair of beige cushions that conceal hidden space and a slatted storage shelf for shoes.