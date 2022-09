Another spooky season is upon us and if there's one outdoor Halloween decoration we've had our eyes on, it's the viral giant skeleton from The Home Depot. But to no surprise, this epic find has been sold out almost consistently, having all of us patiently waiting for the next restock. While we're still keeping our eyes peeled, we rounded up equally amazing (and some just as massive) decorations that will up your yard's scare factor through Halloween night.