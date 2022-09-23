7 Halloween Garlands on Amazon to Complete Your Spooky Holiday Decor

By Pauline Lacsamana September 23, 2022
Whether you're planning a Halloween party or want to add some spooky decor touches to your home this October, you can't go wrong with a festive garland. Halloween garlands come in all different styles and can be used to deck out your mantel, drape along your stairway, or above your front door. From classic felt garlands to battery-operated designs, these are the best Halloween garlands you can score on Amazon.

Best Overall

This garland set features stylish faux black maple leaves that can be used in honor of Halloween and throughout the fall (or even holiday) season.

RECUTMS Black Maple Leaf Garlands (set of 2)

$19.99

With faux black maple leaves, you can use this garland all throughout October and even into the holiday season. Set it up on your mantel with some artificial pumpkins or along your table for a spooky, yet chic, Halloween tablescape.

Best for Parties

Get in the Halloween spirit with this Halloween decor set, which includes garlands, banners, and sticker bats for your walls.

Hotop Halloween Garland Set

$14.99

The perfect set for Halloween parties, this pick includes banners, garlands, and 16 bats in multiple sizes that you can decorate your walls with.

Best Felt Ball Garland

Great for indoors and outdoors, these felt ball garlands feature standard Halloween hues that you can use on your front door or mantel.

Partyprops Halloween Felt Ball Garlands

$19.99

Looking for a subtle and stylish way to add Halloween decor to your home? Try this felt ball garland, which has a classic Halloween color scheme of black, white, and orange.

Best Battery-Powered Garland

Take your Halloween decor up a notch with this glitter garland packed with 48 LED orange and purple lights.

LITBLOOM Lighted Black Glitter Garland

$32.99

Cast a spooky glow this Halloween with this glitter garland complete with 48 LED lights and eight settings, including orange, purple, and twinkle.

Best Ghost Garland

Make Halloween extra cute this year with this black and white felt ball and ghost garland set.

Boao Halloween Ghost Pom Pom Ball Garlands (set of 3)

$14.99

These ghost pom pom garlands are ideal for a kids' Halloween party or anyone who wants adorably spooky decor.

Best Tinsel Garland

At under $10, you can’t go wrong with a classic tinsel garland.

CCINEE 33-Foot Halloween Tinsel Garland

$8.99

Affordable and a holiday classic, we can't get enough of this metallic tinsel garland decked out with mini pumpkins.

Best Spider Web Garland

Create the ultimate Halloween setup with these spider web garlands. You can use them on their own or layer with other finds for an extra spooky effect.

Cheerland Black Spider Web Garlands (set of 2)

$11.99

With spiders and webs in both black and white, these garlands have cobwebs you won't mind having in your home.

