7 Halloween Garlands on Amazon to Complete Your Spooky Holiday Decor

Whether you're planning a Halloween party or want to add some spooky decor touches to your home this October, you can't go wrong with a festive garland. Halloween garlands come in all different styles and can be used to deck out your mantel, drape along your stairway, or above your front door. From classic felt garlands to battery-operated designs, these are the best Halloween garlands you can score on Amazon.

Best Overall

With faux black maple leaves, you can use this garland all throughout October and even into the holiday season. Set it up on your mantel with some artificial pumpkins or along your table for a spooky, yet chic, Halloween tablescape.

Best for Parties

The perfect set for Halloween parties, this pick includes banners, garlands, and 16 bats in multiple sizes that you can decorate your walls with.

Best Felt Ball Garland

Looking for a subtle and stylish way to add Halloween decor to your home? Try this felt ball garland, which has a classic Halloween color scheme of black, white, and orange.

Best Battery-Powered Garland

Cast a spooky glow this Halloween with this glitter garland complete with 48 LED lights and eight settings, including orange, purple, and twinkle.

Best Ghost Garland

These ghost pom pom garlands are ideal for a kids' Halloween party or anyone who wants adorably spooky decor.

Best Tinsel Garland

Affordable and a holiday classic, we can't get enough of this metallic tinsel garland decked out with mini pumpkins.

Best Spider Web Garland

With spiders and webs in both black and white, these garlands have cobwebs you won't mind having in your home.