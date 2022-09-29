These 15 Inflatable Decorations Will Make a Major Statement This Halloween

By Pauline Lacsamana September 29, 2022
If you love to go all-out for Halloween, add inflatable Halloween decorations to your shopping list ASAP. According to Klarna, these yard decorations have been on the rise, with a 362% increase in purchases from July 2022 to August 2022, and we can totally see why. Thanks in part to The Home Depot's giant skeleton, Halloween fans have been on the lookout for larger-than-life outdoor decor, including 12-foot dragons and adorable Halloween-themed Minions.

Check out our favorite Halloween inflatables that will surely turn heads this October.

The Best Inflatable Halloween Decorations

1. Gemmy 7-Foot Lighted Animatronic Eye Inflatable, $89.98

This mystical outdoor Halloween decoration has a moving eyeball filled with lights and glitter that will have trick-or-treaters mesmerized.

2. Home Accents Holiday 5-Foot Jack-O'-Lantern Head Reaper Halloween Inflatable, $34.98

You can't go wrong with a jack-o'-lantern reaper that also happens to be a bestseller at The Home Depot.

3. Universal 3.2-Foot Lighted Universal Pictures Despicable Me Minion Bob Inflatable, $32.98

Give your yard a spooky, but cute, makeover with this blow-up Halloween Minion.

4. Outsunny 7.5-Foot LED Haunted Tree With Owl, Ghost, and Pumpkins Halloween Inflatable, $49.04

Here's another creepy/cute display that will be the talk of the neighborhood.

5. Gemmy 7-Foot Airblown Oogie Boogie With Creatures Scene, $149.99

Any fans of ​The Nightmare Before Christmas​ will swoon over this Halloween yard decoration.

6. GOOSH 5.2-Foot Skeleton Unicorn Halloween Inflatable, $39.99

This adorable skeleton unicorn is perfect for kid-friendly Halloween parties.

7. Rocinha 7-Foot Pumpkin Halloween Inflatable, $44.99

With built-in LED lights and classic Halloween designs, this 7-foot inflatable is a must-have this October.

8. Best Party 12-Foot Fire and Ice Dragon Halloween Inflatable, $99.99

Deck out your yard with ease this Halloween with this self-inflating 12-foot dragon.

9. GOOSH 4-Foot Spider Halloween Inflatable, $24.99

Light up the night with a spooky light-up spider that's available in both 4-foot and 8-foot options.

10. Spirit 4-Foot Light-Up Tombstone Inflatable Decoration, $29.99

Create a ghoulish cemetery with a 4-foot inflatable tombstone.

11. Joiedomi 12-Foot Ghost Halloween Inflatable, $46.99

This inflatable ghost will give your yard nothing but spooky vibes.

12. Hammacher Schlemmer The 16-Foot Glowing Inflatable Jack-O'-Lantern, $349.95

At 16 feet tall, this inflatable jack-o'-lantern might be the biggest Halloween inflatable we've seen yet.

13. Jack Skellington 11.5-Foot Archway Halloween Inflatable, $199

Pay homage to the Pumpkin King with an inflatable Jack Skellington archway. It's perfect for a statement-making entryway to your very own haunted house or Halloween party.

14. Disney 3.5-Foot Hocus Pocus Halloween Inflatable, $34.98

Get witchy with a Winifred Sanderson decoration this Halloween.

15. Outsunny 6-Foot LED Giant Creeping Black Cat Halloween Inflatable, $35.99

Nothing says Halloween like a 6-foot black cat.

