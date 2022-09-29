These 15 Inflatable Decorations Will Make a Major Statement This Halloween

If you love to go all-out for Halloween, add inflatable Halloween decorations to your shopping list ASAP. According to Klarna, these yard decorations have been on the rise, with a 362% increase in purchases from July 2022 to August 2022, and we can totally see why. Thanks in part to The Home Depot's giant skeleton, Halloween fans have been on the lookout for larger-than-life outdoor decor, including 12-foot dragons and adorable Halloween-themed Minions.

Check out our favorite Halloween inflatables that will surely turn heads this October.

The Best Inflatable Halloween Decorations

This mystical outdoor Halloween decoration has a moving eyeball filled with lights and glitter that will have trick-or-treaters mesmerized.

You can't go wrong with a jack-o'-lantern reaper that also happens to be a bestseller at The Home Depot.

Give your yard a spooky, but cute, makeover with this blow-up Halloween Minion.

Here's another creepy/cute display that will be the talk of the neighborhood.

Any fans of ​The Nightmare Before Christmas​ will swoon over this Halloween yard decoration.

This adorable skeleton unicorn is perfect for kid-friendly Halloween parties.

With built-in LED lights and classic Halloween designs, this 7-foot inflatable is a must-have this October.

Deck out your yard with ease this Halloween with this self-inflating 12-foot dragon.

Light up the night with a spooky light-up spider that's available in both 4-foot and 8-foot options.

Create a ghoulish cemetery with a 4-foot inflatable tombstone.

This inflatable ghost will give your yard nothing but spooky vibes.

At 16 feet tall, this inflatable jack-o'-lantern might be the biggest Halloween inflatable we've seen yet.

Pay homage to the Pumpkin King with an inflatable Jack Skellington archway. It's perfect for a statement-making entryway to your very own haunted house or Halloween party.

Get witchy with a Winifred Sanderson decoration this Halloween.

Nothing says Halloween like a 6-foot black cat.