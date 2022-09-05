The Best Outdoor Halloween Decor to Give Your Yard a Spooky Makeover

We still have a little ways to go before breaking out the Halloween candy for trick-or-treaters, but it's never too early to start dusting off your spooky decor. And while it's fun to get festive indoors, the real magic fun is in outdoor Halloween decorations. From metallic, life-size skeletons to gothic chic door decorations, these are our favorite outdoor decor finds for your best Halloween display yet.

The Best Outdoor Halloween Decorations

The Halloween pumpkin got a makeover at Pottery Barn with a sleek, matte black finish. Grouped together, you can make the chicest pumpkin patch on your front porch.

Deck out your front door with a spooky, yet chic Halloween wreath.

Whether you go all out with Halloween home decor or opt for subtle spooky accents, this spider web door mat is the perfect addition.

This graveyard fence is perfect for sectioning off parts of your yard for faux graveyards, pumpkin patches, or posable skeletons.

Perfect for indoor Halloween parties or for your front porch, this felt bats set is an easy outdoor Halloween decoration idea.

Drape this massive cobweb along your house or a tree and top it off with an equally giant spider.

If you want to skip pumpkin carving, opt for this stylish stacked Halloween statue.

With purple LED-lit branches, this tree gives off an eerie and stunning look.

Upgrade your average skeleton decor with this pick complete with a surprisingly chic gold finish.

Looking for a simple outdoor Halloween decoration idea? This special effects light uses a silhouette and LED bulb to cast the shadow of a grim reaper on your house, tree, or fence.

Made with bamboo branches, this beautiful Halloween tree is sprinkled with glitter and dazzling LED lights.

This Halloween wreath has that classic holiday color scheme, except this design is so stylish you can leave it up all season long.

Illuminate your doorstep with this string light-filled pumpkins.

Line your walkways and deck out your front yard with these purple flickering flame torches. They're also solar-powered, so you don't have to worry about manually turning them on and off to get the perfect Halloween display.

Create the spookiest faux cemetery around with this set of gravestones from Amazon.