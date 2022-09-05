The Best Outdoor Halloween Decor to Give Your Yard a Spooky Makeover

By Pauline Lacsamana September 5, 2022
We still have a little ways to go before breaking out the Halloween candy for trick-or-treaters, but it's never too early to start dusting off your spooky decor. And while it's fun to get festive indoors, the real magic fun is in outdoor Halloween decorations. From metallic, life-size skeletons to gothic chic door decorations, these are our favorite outdoor decor finds for your best Halloween display yet.

The Best Outdoor Halloween Decorations

1. Pottery Barn Black Handcrafted Metal Jack-O-Lanterns, $29.50-$59

The Halloween pumpkin got a makeover at Pottery Barn with a sleek, matte black finish. Grouped together, you can make the chicest pumpkin patch on your front porch.

2. Grandin Road Gothic Skull Wreath, $189

Deck out your front door with a spooky, yet chic Halloween wreath.

3. West Elm Spider Web Shaped Doormat, $30

Whether you go all out with Halloween home decor or opt for subtle spooky accents, this spider web door mat is the perfect addition.

4. Place & Time Halloween Small Graveyard Fence Yard Stake, $49.99

This graveyard fence is perfect for sectioning off parts of your yard for faux graveyards, pumpkin patches, or posable skeletons.

5. WildBluYonder Indoor/Outdoor Fabric Bats (set of 12), $16.99+

Perfect for indoor Halloween parties or for your front porch, this felt bats set is an easy outdoor Halloween decoration idea.

6. OCATO 200-Inch Halloween Spider Web and 59-Inch Giant Spider, $19.99

Drape this massive cobweb along your house or a tree and top it off with an equally giant spider.

7. Candy Corn Lane 26-Inch Indoor Outdoor Light Up Pumpkins Statue, $59.99

If you want to skip pumpkin carving, opt for this stylish stacked Halloween statue.

8. The Holiday Aisle Halloween 256 Light Trees & Branches, $138.99

With purple LED-lit branches, this tree gives off an eerie and stunning look.

9. Grandin Road Gold 5-Foot Skeleton, $99.50

Upgrade your average skeleton decor with this pick complete with a surprisingly chic gold finish.

10. Hyde & EEK! Boutique LED Reaper Shadow Maker Special Effects Light, $25

Looking for a simple outdoor Halloween decoration idea? This special effects light uses a silhouette and LED bulb to cast the shadow of a grim reaper on your house, tree, or fence.

11. Pottery Barn 49-Inch Lit German Black Glitter Tree, $69

Made with bamboo branches, this beautiful Halloween tree is sprinkled with glitter and dazzling LED lights.

12. Wiliams Sonoma Halloween Corn Husk Wreath, $99.95

This Halloween wreath has that classic holiday color scheme, except this design is so stylish you can leave it up all season long.

13. Pottery Barn Lit Black Wire Pumpkins, $89

Illuminate your doorstep with this string light-filled pumpkins.

14. KYEKIO Purple Flame Torches (set of 12), $55.99

Line your walkways and deck out your front yard with these purple flickering flame torches. They're also solar-powered, so you don't have to worry about manually turning them on and off to get the perfect Halloween display.

15. JOYIN 17-Inch Halloween Foam RIP Graveyard Tombstones (set of 5), $21.99

Create the spookiest faux cemetery around with this set of gravestones from Amazon.

