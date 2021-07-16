The Home Depot's Viral Skeleton Sold Out – Here's What to Get Instead

By Pauline Lacsamana July 16, 2021
It seems that summer has only just begun, but that's not stopping Halloween lovers from getting a jump-start on the most epic holiday decor on the market. Remember the 12-foot skeleton from The Home Depot that made major waves last year? Well, it officially came back today, but to no surprise, sold out almost immediately along with its new, spooky friend, the 12-foot pumpkin skeleton.

While you can still sign up for updates on the next restock, there's plenty of equally ghoulish Halloween decor you can find at The Home Depot now. Scroll through to check out our favorites, but act fast — these picks are bound to sell out, too.

1. 8-foot Giant-Sized Animated LED Ferry of the Dead, $399

2. 8-foot Giant-Sized Animated LED Dark Angel, $279

3. 6-foot Halloween Standing Skeleton Horse, $199

4. 10-foot Photorealistic Skeleton with Tombstone Airblown Halloween Inflatable, $149

5. 12-foot Lightshow ShortCircuit-Ghoul Ghost Airblown Halloween Inflatable, $129

