11 Must-Have Amazon Halloween Decorations for Your Spookiest Holiday Yet

By Pauline Lacsamana September 26, 2022
Decorating for Halloween can be all sorts of fun, but finding the right pieces can be tough. Luckily, there are plenty of Halloween decorations on Amazon that will not only arrive at your door in a matter of days but also give your home a cool and spooky effect. From witchy pillows to poseable fake skeletons, these are the best Amazon Halloween decorations you can buy.

Best Fake Skeleton

At 5 feet tall, there are so many fun ways to set up this fake skeleton, whether you want to decorate your yard or inside your house.

Crazy Bonez Pose-N-Stay Skeleton

$51.29

Nothing says "happy Halloween" like a 5-foot skeleton around the house. Use the poseable design to have your fake skeleton stand up by a fence, peeking out through your window, or posted up near a few festive pumpkins.

Best Candle

This adorable Halloween candle would look amazing on a decked out mantel or on a spooky tablescape.

Halloween Skeleton Candle

$29.99

If you love candles, make your collection more festive this October with this design. With a skeleton bathing in a cauldron, it's so cute you might not even want to burn it.

Best Outdoor

At under $30, you can transform your home with a massive spider web and a matching giant spider.

OCATO 200-Inch Halloween Spider Web and 59-Inch Giant Spider Decorations

$24.99

Simple and more affordable than other outdoor Halloween decorations, this massive spider web and spider set will be the perfect addition to your Halloween home.

Best Inflatable

Create a scary delightful Halloween display in your front yard with this 12-foot inflatable ghost.

Joiedomi 12-Foot Halloween Inflatable Ghost

$39.99

Here's an inflatable Halloween decoration that is bound to turn heads. And at 12 feet tall, it's just as enviable as the viral giant skeleton.

Best Wreath

With bats, lights, and a sparkly finish, we’re loving this chic Halloween wreath.

Fun Express 26-Inch Black Bat Light Halloween Wreath

$37.99

Perfect for front doors, entryways, or even a table centerpiece, this light-up Halloween wreath is the perfect combination of spooky and chic.

Best Garland

Faux silk leaves and a dark color scheme make this garland perfect for Halloween and beyond.

Tinsow 2-Piece Black Fall Maple Leaf Garland

$16.99

This faux maple leaf garland gives a fall feel but with a gothic twist that you can add to your mantel, stairway, walls, or doorframe.

Best String Lights

Give your home an instant Halloween makeover with these sparkling purple string lights.

Twinkle Star 200 LED 66-Foot Halloween Fairy String Lights

$15.99

Whether you want to line your roof or make your tree sparkle, these purple string lights will give your home a mesmerizing glow this Halloween.

Best Wall Decor

At first glance, these photos give your wall a vintage look, but from different angles, they reveal extra creepy patterns.

OEDOC 4-Pack 3D Halloween Portrait Decorations

$13.99

Create a Halloween-themed gallery wall with these 3D portraits that reveal terrifyingly realistic photos plucked straight for horror movies.

Best for Mantels

Stylish and festive, this black lace spiderweb is a simple and easy-to-use piece of Halloween decor.

AerWo Black Lace Spiderweb

$9.48

This black lace spiderweb is made to drape over your fireplace, but can also be used along doorways or dinner tables.

Best Harry Potter-Themed

Harry Potter lovers will swoon over these LED floating candles, complete with a remote control to turn them on and off with ease.

Harry Potter Decor 12 Floating LED Candles

$39.99

Take inspo from The Great Hall in Harry Potter with these floating LED taper candles. This set comes with everything you need to create a magical setup.

Best Hocus Pocus-Themed

These pillow covers are perfect for Hocus Pocus fans, each with a nod to the cult-fave Halloween movie.

4TH Emotion Hocus Pocus Pillow Covers

$15.99

Change up your throw pillows and pay homage to the Sanderson Sisters (and a Halloween movie classic) with these themed pillow covers.

