This Creepy Decor Trend Is Taking Over Halloween

By Pauline Lacsamana September 19, 2022
When it comes to classic Halloween decor, fake skeletons are a staple and have been especially popular this season, with a 269% increase in faux skeleton purchases since August 2022, according to Klarna. But this year, fake animal skeletons are on the rise and the trend is as creepy as it is adorable.

Perfect for spooky Halloween mantels or extravagant outdoor displays, there are plenty of faux animal skeletons to choose from, including kittens, French bulldogs, ducks, cats, and so many more. To help you hop on the fake animal skeleton trend, we rounded up 15 of our favorites that'll get you in the Halloween spirit.

The Best Fake Animal Skeletons to Buy This Halloween

1. Hyde & EEK! Boutique French Bulldog Skeleton Halloween Decorative Prop, $15

2. Home Accents Holiday 2.5-Foot Animated Skeleton Wolf With LED Eyes, $39.98

3. Way to Celebrate! Halloween Faux Skeleton Pouncing Cat, $12.99

4. Hyde & EEK! Boutique 6-Inch Duck Skeleton Halloween Decorative Prop, $5

5. SCS Direct Indoor/Outdoor Halloween Animal Skeletons 5-Pack, $27.95

6. Hyde & EEK! Boutique Crocodile Skeleton Halloween Decorative Prop, $20

7. Crazy Bonez Light Up Skeleton Octopus, $22.99

8. Place & Time Halloween Skeleton Rooster Decor, $34.99

9. Home Accents Holiday 10-Inch Animated LED Skeleton Piranha, $12.98

10. Ashland 6-Inch Skeleton Dragon, $14.99

11. Hyde & EEK! Boutique Snake Skeleton Halloween Decorative Prop, $15

12. Grandin Road Skeleton Mice (set of 6), $29.50

13. Place & Time Halloween Oil Slick Skeleton Flamingo Decor, $59.99

14. Crazy Bonez Cute Skeleton Bird, $14.99

15. Hyde & EEK! Boutique Puppy Skeleton Halloween Decorative Prop, $5

