This Creepy Decor Trend Is Taking Over Halloween

When it comes to classic Halloween decor, fake skeletons are a staple and have been especially popular this season, with a 269% increase in faux skeleton purchases since August 2022, according to Klarna. But this year, fake animal skeletons are on the rise and the trend is as creepy as it is adorable.

Perfect for spooky Halloween mantels or extravagant outdoor displays, there are plenty of faux animal skeletons to choose from, including kittens, French bulldogs, ducks, cats, and so many more. To help you hop on the fake animal skeleton trend, we rounded up 15 of our favorites that'll get you in the Halloween spirit.

The Best Fake Animal Skeletons to Buy This Halloween