This Is Your State's Most Popular Halloween Candy

When it comes to Halloween candy, most people fall into two camps: the sugary or the chocolatey. But which type of candy is the most popular? Leave it to Instacart to find out!

Digging into its purchase data, the online grocery shopping platform determined that chocolate reigns supreme for Halloween candy preferences. Of the 10 most popular types of candy purchased by Instacart shoppers for Halloween, six were chocolate-based. For your reference, here's what those candies are:

Peanut M&Ms M&Ms Reese's Peanut Butter Cups Hershey's Milk Chocolate Twizzlers Snickers Kit Kat Candy Corn Sour Patch Kids HARIBO Goldbears

Instacart also sent out a survey to more than 2,000 people to learn about their candy preferences.

Interestingly, despite candy corn making the top 10 in terms of Instacart purchases, the survey reports that 16% of Americans hate the quintessential Halloween candy. So, Instacart poses the question: "Do we only buy it for the sake of tradition?" Perhaps it's more of a decor thing, since a candy dish does look pretty cute when it's filled with those tri-colored sugar kernels.

Or maybe it's just that there are enough ardent fans of candy corn to boost it into the top 10 most purchased Halloween candies. Per the Instacart survey, 35% of respondents love it, while 41% are "meh" about it, and 3% haven't even tried it.

Demographics-wise, candy corn is more popular with younger generations than it is with older ones (39% of adults ages 18–44 like candy corn, while only 28% of adults 65+ like it), and candy corn is far more popular in the South and the Midwest. The biggest candy-corn-loving states are Mississippi, Kentucky, Virginia, North Carolina, and Arkansas.

Regardless of your favorite (or least favorite) type of candy, one thing is for sure: There's plenty of sugary sweetness in your future this month!

To learn more about Instacart's findings, read all about the results here.