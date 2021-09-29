15 Halloween Decor Ideas You Can Actually Leave Up Until December

It's officially begun — the mad holiday dash to the end of 2021. If you're already feeling a bit caught-off-guard by the fact that it's (​checks notes)​ nearly October already, you're not alone. Decorating for fall has just begun, and yet it feels like only moments from now, we'll all be sitting down to turkey with all the fixings.

How to catch up? By choosing fall decor that transitions seamlessly from Halloween to Thanksgiving. These versatile picks are valuable additions to your seasonal decorating repertoire because, with a few meaningful switch-ups, they can read as spooky or sophisticated — which means one less frenetic decorating spell for you. Because, before you know it, it'll be time to untangle those Christmas lights.

Shop all our favorite Halloween-to-Thanksgiving MVPs below.

The understated white colorway makes these small faux pumpkins surprisingly luxe. Arrange them in a cluster on your mantel for Halloween along with some spooky props, then move them to the sideboard in the dining room for a slightly more glam Thanksgiving look.

By itself, this faux antler bowl has a haunting effect. But fill it with wooden spheres, pine cones, or other decorative items, and it takes on a more elevated-rustic look. (Try it with colorful glass globes in red and green for Christmastime, to achieve a holiday lodge-inspired aesthetic.) The gold-tipped detailing takes it up a notch.

The nubby tweed texture of these pumpkins makes them a fall-appropriate accent that'll last well through the season. Toss a few into a rustic basket for an easy centerpiece.

For sipping cider now, and mulled wine later. The clear glass double-walled design keeps these pumpkin-shaped mugs looking cool, not kitschy.

At first glance, this striking table runner just seems to have an intricate black and white pattern. But look closer and you'll see some seasonally appropriate owls in the mix. (To be honest, we might just use this year-round.)

A striking alternative to traditional wreaths, magnolia leaves show off high-contrast leaves that mellow to a rich amber hue that's perfect for the season. While the wreath will have the most contrast the first week it arrives, it can be used for up to an entire year when dried — meaning you can enjoy it all through Thanksgiving and even into the winter holidays.

This unique feather and wheat wreath is another great option, paying homage to the harvest season's natural beauty (and bounty).

These autumnal colors and adorable felted wool pumpkins are too good to take down after October 31.

For lighting the way for trick-or-treaters now, and dinner guests later.

A haunted village, or a sleepy seasonal destination? You decide.

Create a spooky scene inside this witchy glass cloche with pumpkins and moss, then use it to serve cheeses or desserts when entertaining throughout the rest of the year.

These generously sized layering mats are one of our favorite ways to make your entryway more welcoming (and fall-ready). It'll make both your Halloween-themed coconut coir welcome mats and their harvest-time counterparts look substantial and chic.

Imagine these with a dry-ice cocktail for a spooky fête ... and garnished with cranberries for Thanksgiving.

With its warm, pumpkin-y hues, this handwoven tartan table runner is perfect for the season — and it's sure to be a treasured piece for years to come.

Decorating with Pampas grass was a huge trend last fall, and it's one we expect to see continued this year. The subtly surreal look of this fluffy, touchable grass makes it ideal for the spooky season, while its mellow, wheat-like look easily transitions into floral arrangements and tablescapes later in the season.