13 No-Fail Fall Decor Ideas That Will Get Your Home Ready for the Season

If you've been counting down the days to sweater weather, you're not alone. We've been anxiously awaiting cozy season since, well, last November — and it's finally almost here. Of course, that means we're in the throes of gathering the latest and greatest fall decor ideas for you to try. From incorporating natural materials and adding in cozy textures to employing an autumnal color palette and swapping your dinnerware, we've thought of everything you need to create a fall wonderland in your space. Grab your PSL and get to it!

1. Incorporate natural materials.

Whether you're decorating a mantel, a staircase, or a bookshelf, weaving in natural materials is a festive way to celebrate fall's stunning foliage and crisp temperatures. Try using wooden candleholders, like the ones Robert and Lauren of Bless'er House placed above their fireplace, along with dried wheat, greenery, and pumpkins to nod to the outdoors.

2. Curate a fall color palette.

Tweak the color palette in your space to reflect the season. Take cues from Erica of Designing Vibes, who introduced rust-hued poufs, jewel-toned pillow covers, and neutral pumpkins into her living room for a mix of boho chic and modern farmhouse that feels distinctly autumnal.

3. Embrace minimalism.

There might be tons of leaves falling and pumpkins galore on every doorstep, but that doesn't mean that you can't embrace minimalist fall decor this season. Aileen of At Home In Love chose to spotlight dried yellow florals in a sleek white vase next to a few pumpkins and the result is charming simplicity.

4. Add in cozy textures.

Fall ​is​ the cozy season, after all! To create a look that would make any hygge enthusiast proud, add in textures like worn-in leather, soft wool, and chunky knits. Ashley of Cherished Bliss has this vibe on lock.

5. Consider a boho twist.

Not all fall decor ideas have to be modern farmhouse style. Fall-inspired boho touches are beautiful, too, like Shelby of Farmhouse Living's home. Towering pampas grass, an amber glass vase, and graphic handwoven poufs embrace the season while remaining totally boho.

6. Include greenery on a mantel.

Even though the fall foliage tends to appear in red, orange, and yellow tones, we still think incorporating greenery is ideal for fall decorating. It looks especially fresh and pretty on a mantel and Rebekah of A Blissful Nest shows us how it's done with lamb's ear greenery nestled alongside light-colored pumpkins and white faux florals.

7. Fill your fireplace with logs.

When you're not using your fireplace to warm up by the flames, fill it with logs for a rustic decor trick that doubles as storage. Interior designer Leanne Ford does this expertly in her Los Angeles cabin project, eliciting feelings of fall in a locale that doesn't even have seasons.

8. Swap your dinnerware.

Decor isn't limited to throw pillows and mantelpiece vignettes — it can also include tabletop items. Swap out your everyday dinnerware for fun, autumnal place settings that will remind you of the season every time you dine. Joanna of Jojotastic pairs orange plates with a woodgrain charger and rose gold flatware for a gorgeous fall meal.

9. Hang fall wreaths.

If you think wreaths are just a Christmas decoration, think again. Fall wreaths are a lovely way to honor the season, whether you go with dry or fresh materials. Interior designer Anita Yokota hung two in her bedroom — one in a frame and another on a hook — to make a bold autumnal statement.

10. Employ an animal motif.

Leaves and pumpkins aren't the only themes of autumn. Woodsy animals like owls and squirrels remind us of the season, too. Interior designer Justina Blakeney agrees, which is why she used such majestic creatures as an inspiration point for the Opalhouse x Jungalow fall decor collection.

11. Fall-ify your gallery wall.

It's easy to swap out the art on your gallery wall, so why not choose pieces that remind you of the season? Hang works that portray nature images and feature autumnal hues of burnt red, bright orange, and warm yellow like Claire Thomas of The Kitchy Kitchen did in her Venice, California cottage project.

12. Decorate with fall candles.

Fall doesn't just have a look — it also has a smell. But you can achieve ​both​ with autumn-scented candles in beautiful vessels. Julia of Chris Loves Julia has 21 favorite fall candles, from spiced pumpkin and brown sugar chestnut to tobacco vanilla and smoked amber. Mix and match your chosen fragrances.

13. Go all-in on Halloween.

Technically, Halloween is just one day, but you can stretch that spooky October 31 spirit all season long if you have the right tools. Follow Annette of A Vintage Splendor's lead and commit to the holiday with skulls, bones, candles, and fishnet fabric that looks like spider webs.