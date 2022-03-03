Why Poufs Are the Missing Piece of Your Home Decor Puzzle

Whether you're looking to make the most of your small space or add a special accent piece to your otherwise neutral living room, a pouf may very well be your answer. From Moroccan textiles to rich, supple leathers, the options are endless and the styling potential is infinite. To aid you in your search, we rounded up the 13 best online retailers to shop for the pouf of your dreams, plus, some things to consider before the final checkout. Keep scrolling for the full scoop.

How to Pick a Pouf

Poufs come in all shapes and sizes and can serve different purposes based on your individual needs. First and foremost, they're a great way to add extra seating to your space, especially if you're working with a small area. Poufs can easily move around the room as needed and are a breeze to store. Flatter poufs can totally double as side tables and coffee tables if you place a stylish tray atop. Some are even made of materials durable enough to be used outside. Looking to recline but you don't have a sectional? Not a problem. Prop your feet up on the pouf for an instant footrest. We are all about versatility and poufs are exactly that.

What to Look Out For

​ Stuffed vs. unstuffed ​: While most poufs come pre-stuffed, some retailers sell the covers on their own. Be sure you're picking according to your preference. Unstuffed poufs can be stuffed with old clothes, textiles, pillow filling, or whole pillows.

​ Size ​: It can be difficult to gauge the size of a pouf from its images online. It's worth taking an extra minute or two to check the measurements of your space and those of your potential purchase to ensure the two are aligned.

​Weight​: Some poufs feel light as a feather while others are rather weighty. Decide if you'll be moving yours around a lot or if you'd prefer something a bit sturdier. Regardless, there's nothing worse than feeling like you may tip over while you're trying to relax, so double check the weight and reviews before purchasing.



Where to Buy a Pouf

Arhaus has to be one of our top three favorite places to buy poufs. They are beautifully made, ultra-unique, and are very reasonably priced for the high quality. The brand has an exceptional selection of poufs inspired by traditional rug designs.

Joss & Main has a really great selection of extra-large poufs that can even double as coffee tables. Shop here if you're looking to style a larger room.

From neutral patchwork to cozy knit poufs, Pottery Barn is the place to go if you're looking for a classic. The brand has a good amount of indoor/outdoor models, as well.

It's no surprise that Etsy thrives in the pouf department. From vintage Moroccan cushions to affordable leather finds, this marketplace has everything and more.

Home Depot is an especially good spot to purchase genuine leather furniture at shockingly low prices. You'll have to sift through some lemons, but there is certainly a treasure trove of winners.

Wayfair is another unsurprising addition to the list. The options are endless, the prices are excellent, and there are new options popping up every day.

World Market has some really high design pieces at a really low cost. The bohemian-inspired finds will add color and texture to your living area. Plus, the retailer has great options for small living spaces.

From simple, quality cotton to muted shag covers, we're pretty positive you'll find something you love while browsing this site. The brand also sells smaller meditation floor cushions.

Target is where to go if you want the look for less. The selection of braided jute, faux leather, and even genuine leather poufs is excellent. Just be sure to check out the reviews before closing the deal.

Shop The Citizenry if you're seeking rich, luxe leather. While these are certainly more of an investment, the craftsmanship and materials are unmatched.

Here's where to shop if your style leans modern or midcentury modern. The selection is rather similar to that of West Elm.

Revival's poufs double as sculptures. They may ring up a little higher than the rest, but these pieces are one-of-a-kind stunners. You will cherish them for a lifetime.

Amazon has tons of amazing deals on unstuffed pouf covers. While there are also great stuffed options, you should definitely opt for the covers if you're looking to save money and space.