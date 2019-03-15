The 18 Best Coffee Tables Under $200

Coffee tables put in a lot of work on the daily. They serve as stylish spots to gather around for snacks and drinks and they keep living room essentials at the ready for when we need them. But finding a great coffee table that's equally affordable, functional, and stylish can be a challenge. To make it easier, we're highlighting 18 beautiful coffee tables under $200 that will get you all the compliments.

Stylish and convenient, this sleek midcentury modern coffee table has a rich walnut finish and an open-style concept that offers tons of storage space for remotes, coasters, and decorative books.

This sculptural beauty is constructed from solid wood and comes in two different finishes, so it's easy to find just the right fit for your aesthetic. But no matter which option you go with, you're guaranteed to have an instant conversation starter.

The gold and black hues of this modern coffee table offer a striking contrast, while the lipped tray prevents items from falling off. Top it with a floral arrangement and layer two rugs underneath to complete the look.

If industrial is more your style, this coffee table checks all the boxes. The sleek frame is crafted from metal, offering a clean, streamlined look. Meanwhile, the glass-top surface can neatly showcase decorative pieces on the open shelf, like pretty coffee table books.

Featuring hairpin legs and a manufactured wood surface with a soft finish, this coffee table will add equal parts warmth and style to any space it lives in.

If you like your coffee table with a side of glam, then you'll love this two-tiered piece. The brass accents and geometric shape give it a distinctly Hollywood Regency feel, which will elevate your look with a hint of old-school glamour.

This stunner is as much art piece as it is functional furniture. It comes in three manufactured wood finishes—white, walnut, and cordoba—and will showcase your living room accents like no other.

Living rooms can be magnets for clutter, but this coffee table, complete with sneaky storage, offers a simple and stylish way to keep the chaos at bay. Plus, its lift-top design is perfect for enjoying meals or elevating your laptop for Zoom sessions.

With its raw wood finish, this coffee table is a stellar complement to a modern farmhouse aesthetic. But the pared-back design makes it versatile enough to slide seamlessly into all kinds of different looks.

This table's fluid abstract top and flared legs are very on-trend, while the neutral stain helps it blend with a variety of color palettes. Everyone will be asking where you got it!

This decorative round coffee table has a smooth metal frame and luxurious faux-marble tabletop. Pair it with a neutral Moroccan rug and you're ready to host a book club.

Being short on square footage definitely doesn't need to mean short on style. Exhibit A: This gorgeous solid-wood coffee table, which has a small footprint but a timeless design that will look great for years to come.

Simple and minimal, it's tough to imagine an aesthetic that this table ​won't​ work with. The lower shelf is perfect for housing books, while the top surface is big enough to showcase a plant or two while housing your laptop or a yummy meal.

Looking to add storage and style to a compact living space? Then invest in this cool, functional, and affordable coffee table that won't overpower your room.

This beauty's side-groove storage provides the perfect home for books and magazines. Plus, it comes in two neutral finishes — white and natural wood — so you'll have no trouble fitting it into your look.

Why have one coffee table when you can have two? You can use these two tables together for a layered, nested coffee table look, or separate them and use 'em as convenient end tables.

Featuring a tempered glass top and gilded accents, this classic beauty will instantly enhance your look. And its lower shelf provides plenty of space to store items within arm's reach.

With its low-slung design but ample surface area, this coffee table offers a welcome invitation to sit down and stay awhile. And it comes in three natural wood finishes, each of which can be easily wiped clean with just a damp cloth.