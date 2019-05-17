13 Luxe-Looking Leather Couches Under $1,000

There's something special about a leather sofa. The natural look and texture can add just the right amount of coziness to your living room, while still giving off a sophisticated and stylish vibe. But before you dive right in and pull out your credit card, here's everything you need to know about the leather upholstery.

Why You Should Buy a Leather Couch

Aside from elevating any living room, there are plenty of reasons to opt for a leather couch. According to Nicole Hunt, product development manager at Article, leather is a tough, durable, and long-lasting material. "While fabric tends to wear out, leather wears in," Hunt tells Hunker. With genuine leather, the material tends to age beautifully if it's properly cared for, making it quite the investment. Additionally, both faux and real leather are easy to clean.

How to Clean Your Leather Couch

Cleaning your leather couch is pretty simple — all you really need is a damp cloth and a vacuum. "For everyday cleaning, simply use a clean, damp cloth to wipe away noticeable stains and use a vacuum attachment to clear up debris and crumbs," Hunt says.

But when it comes to genuine leather, you're going to want to condition it regularly. "To keep your leather looking its best, I recommend a wipe-down with a leather conditioner as needed for hydration and shine," Hunt explains. "Leather is much like skin in that you can tell when it starts to get dry, depending on the humidity levels in the home. I'd also avoid chemical cleaners, polishes, and detergents."

Best Leather Couches Under $1,000

Sure, you ​could​ dish out a few thousand dollars on the perfect leather sofa for your living room, but there's a budget-friendly way to get that luxe look. We took on the challenge of finding some options that were both Pinterest-worthy and affordable. Here are some of our favorites.

It's 100% recycled leather, 100% retro-inspired perfection. (And comes in four colors.)

Get the midcentury modern look on a budget with this faux leather sofa with sleek scooped armrests and square tufting.

Opt for a transitional look with this deep brown, top-grain leather loveseat complete with plush cushions and a hardwood frame.

Like sitting on a cloud, this square arm leather sofa features soft foam-padded cushions, a sturdy wooden frame, and 100% genuine leather upholstery.

With a classic and midcentury modern design, this chesterfield sofa is tough to beat. Featuring scrolled arms, deep button tufting, and nailhead trim, it offers the utmost style under $1,000. If you're in need of a little design inspo, this leather sofa would pair perfectly with a midcentury-style coffee table.

This reclining sofa/futon would make the perfect addition to any living space, whether you're decorating your living room, guest room, or home office. As one of Amazon's bestsellers, it features a tufted back, a durable wood frame, and three reclining positions.

Upgrade your space with this modern sofa from Amazon. It has a stylish chrome metal frame, track arms with clean lines, and a tufted button back for the additional attention to detail. Talk about an eye-catching piece of living room furniture.

Love a chesterfield sofa but don't quite have the space? Try this loveseat from Wayfair.

Go for a classic look with this rolled arm leather sofa with stylish nailhead trim. On top of being upholstered in top-grain leather, it also has a spring system to provide comfort and prevent sagging.

This contemporary-style piece of furniture is made from genuine and faux leather and has a unique matte finish. It's also a loveseat, making it ideal for small spaces.

If you didn't think you could get a modern leather sofa on a budget, think again. This reclining sofa (which has three adjustable angles!) is made of genuine leather, comes with matching throw pillows, and has built-in cup holders.

Lounge in luxury without the hefty price tag. This top-grain leather sofa with a vinyl match has plush cushions that look beyond cozy.

This faux leather sofa has a reversible chaise lounge and extra cozy seats that would be perfect for movie nights.