The Best Places to Shop for Contemporary Furniture and Decor

A contemporary home's interior design finds the balance between neutral and interesting. Contemporary style favors subtly in its color palette, opting for neutrals, whites, and blacks, and finds creativity in lines. While the colors, often minimalist, might not always scream "look at me!," the shapes, taking inspiration from the art deco style and modern design, can offer everything from clean lines to unique, eye-catching curvature.

While the concept is relatively simple — home decor with clean lines, clean colors, and the occasional eye-catching touch — sometimes finding the perfect contemporary furniture can be difficult.

Looking to decorate your home in a contemporary style and aren't sure where to start? We're rounding up our favorite places to shop this modern style. At these nine stores, you'll find everything from dining room tables to accent chairs to area rugs that fit into your contemporary-design vision.

The massive home furniture retailer popularized, and made affordable, Swedish style, with simple but still sleek designs. While it may lean towards Scandinavian style, it also heavily includes contemporary design, ranging from accent chairs to coffee tables. We especially love the area rugs — including this fun retro one — which work together and complete a contemporary living room.

Burke Decor has quickly become a staple in the world of interior design for quality pieces that speak to a modern style while still feeling unique. You can explore various subsects of contemporary style here, including midcentury modern and modern design, while furnishing everything from your dining room to your kitchen.

Levity believes that having contemporary design and modern style when it comes to your home shouldn't mean an inability to live in it, which is why they create machine-washable dining and accent chairs. Add a pop of color to your dining room or stick to the clean lines that have made this style so popular.

Floyd is ready to bring retro-meets-contemporary design to just about every space, offering contemporary furniture ranging from bed frames to tables to storage. The designs are simple, not veering far off the path they first started to pave in 2013. They opt for neutral woods from the traditional contemporary color palette with simple hardware pulling the look together. An Instagram-friendly brand, this is where to come when you're starting to build your contemporary living room.

Start your search for contemporary furniture and decor here, at this Scandinavian-born and -inspired furniture company. It carries everything from minimalist living room staples to midcentury modern end tables.

​Our pick​: Baptisia Square Coffee Table $679

Though on the more expensive side of home decor and contemporary furniture, Industry West has an incredibly unique offering of home goods. Much of the shop's design style takes inspiration from art deco architecture, with interesting geometric designs found throughout many of their pieces. For a contemporary home unique to you, you'll want to start (or at least get inspiration) here.

In need of interior design inspiration for your contemporary home? Look no further than Rove Concepts, a great option for shopping sleek, minimalist modern designs. Most of their pieces stick to a more neutral color palette, and many of their living room pieces offer a certain level of customizability, where the modular design styles are meant to perfectly fit your space.

CB2 — Crate and Barrel's slightly edgier sister store — is a go-to for modern, contemporary design. Where Create and Barrel leans a bit more traditional in design, CB2 leans sleek, often taking inspiration from the geometric designs popularized by the art deco style. While we love their furniture, ideal for your contemporary living room, what we believe they do best is wall decor, including minimalist paintings and uniquely shaped mirrors.

For all things modern (as the name so aptly implies), turn to AllModern. Whether your contemporary style leans retro or minimalist, midcentury modern, or just modern, you'll find a huge selection of the style that perfectly fits your taste. And with a mission to keep quality high prices low, you might be able to afford to do a little ​extra​ decorating.