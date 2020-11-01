10 Perfect Ottomans for Your Small Space

We're all in favor of a versatile piece of furniture, and that's exactly what an ottoman is. Whether used as a footrest, seat, or coffee table, ottomans are easy-to-move pieces that can shift around a room based on their purpose. And that's totally what you should be looking for when furnishing a small space. If we're getting technical here, "footstool" is actually an umbrella term for ottomans, hassocks, and poufs. While people may argue about the small technicalities between the terms, they all hold a similar purpose and will make such a beautiful addition to your space. From cozy poufs to folding stools to leather ottomans, here are 10 footstools that will make the most of your petite layout.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

It's no secret we love boucle, and this oval ottoman is pretty much as chic as it gets. The plush, low-profile piece is so on-trend and can totally work as a footrest, coffee table, end table, or extra seat.

Nothing better for a small living space than something that folds right up. Keep it out at all times or just when there's a little extra company.

3. Best Full Leather Ottoman: The Citizenry Torres Round Leather Ottoman, $495

Handcrafted in Portugal, this ottoman is an investment worth making since it will surely be a lifelong piece. From the buttery-soft leather to the color choices, everything about this ottoman is stellar.

This round storage ottoman looks much more expensive than its price tag. Crafted from woven natural seagrass, the Alina is quite the multitasker. From blanket storage to a small coffee or large side table, this piece is exactly what you're looking for in a petite space.

Advertisement

Select from hundreds of striking fabrics, from geometric patterns to colorful florals to bold monotones.

This faux rattan ottoman footrest will add texture to your lounge space. It's suited for outside, but could totally be used inside as well.

Cocktail ottomans feature a flat, sturdy surface that makes them better suited for snacks and drinks. This midcentury modern addition to your living room combines style and practicality. While it's available in a variety of colors and fabrics, we're swooning over this white faux leather number.

Here we have neutrals at their finest. The variety of creams shades and textures turns something simple into something so special.

Advertisement

There are ​way​ more expensive versions of this leather sling stool out there. This one from Pottery Barn is a serious steal.

Castlery is back at it again with high-quality living room furniture at a reasonable price. The brand describes the Wayne as its "modern tribute to retro Scandinavian heritage" and we couldn't have said it better ourselves. The blend of walnut-stained solid wood, black powder-coated steel legs, and neutral heathered upholstery is exquisite and the removable cushion cover is the cherry on top.