The 5 Most Beautiful and Affordable Coffee Tables on Amazon

By Erin Lassner December 31, 2021
No matter if you live in a big or small space, a coffee table stands at the center of your main living area and therefore deserves quite a bit of attention. It's also the place everyone tends to gather and serves as one of the most used pieces of furniture in a house. Coffee tables are a fun buy, since you can somewhat detour from your usual style. Add a modern model to a traditional living space for that sleek touch, or a traditional one to a modern space to warm things up. Place a maximalist table in a minimalist space for a little extra pop, and so on. To get you going on your search, here are our five favorite coffee tables sold on Amazon. And bonus: They all ring up under $200.

Best Glass Top Table

The combination of rustic oak, glass, and a brass frame is a true match made in heaven. The clear top layer makes it easy to display your favorite coffee table books and knickknacks on the bottom wooden shelf. Another perk? This table has a lifetime manufacturer warranty.

AMAZON

Nathan James Asher Coffee Table

$159.55

The modern glass top and rustic wooden shelf give you the best of both worlds. Plus, we're always here for a little extra storage, and the clear glass serves the same function as a display case to show off all of your cutest accessories.

Most Design Forward

This stunning table is simultaneously on-trend and classic. It's easy to assemble, crafted from high-quality materials, and shockingly affordable. Plus, the two-tier design offers a stylish and practical storage solution.

AMAZON

Harmati Walnut and Rattan Coffee Table

$159.99

This table feels so high-end. It's crafted from the dream trio of walnut wood, eco-friendly rattan, and brass metal accents. From clean midcentury to relaxed boho, this table will make the perfect addition to your space.

Best Storage

Sure, other tables offer storage, but nothing quite like this one. Between the hidden compartment beneath the tabletop and the side-by-side rattan baskets, this one truly can't be beat. The table top also pops up into a desk to avoid any unnecessary slouching.

AMAZON

Rolanstar Lift Top Coffee Table

$129.99

If you're looking for extra storage but don't want all your items on open display, this table is for you. If you love working at your coffee table but hate slouching over it, this table is also for you.

Best Circular Design

Round coffee tables deserve attention, too. The painted metal base adds some edge to this softer and airier silhouette. It's also a great choice for small spaces.

AMAZON

Walker Edison Anastasia Coffee Table

$148.14

Though not quite as common as rectangular tables, round coffee tables are a smart style choice. Offered in concrete, marble, and a variety of wooden finishes, there is sure to be a table that seamlessly meshes with your style.

Best Overall

Style, storage, affordability, versatility, and quality craftsmanship are just a few of the things this table has to offer. It's also waterproof, scratch proof, easy to clean, and easy to assemble. The stylish splayed legs and rich wood color are the cherries on top.

AMAZON

Haioou Open Storage Coffee Table

$95.99

This midcentury modern beauty has everything going for it. It's mega-affordable, stylish, and versatile. Use the open storage to display coffee table books and the closed storage for items you'd prefer hidden. Plus, it can be used as a TV stand or console table.

