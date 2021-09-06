The Best Boho Couches You Can Buy Online

If you want to create the perfect boho living room, cozy seating is a must. In typical boho design, the style can feature anything from geometric patterns to tassels to plush velvet upholstery. While it can be easy to find smaller accent pieces to fit the look, bohemian sofas can be a little tougher to narrow down. In addition to scouring the top places to buy boho furniture, check out 11 of the best boho loveseats, sofas, and sectionals, below.

This sleeper sofa from Urban Outfitters is just what you need for a boho living room. Deck out the rest of the space with plants and textures to make your home even cozier.

Nothing says bohemian style like an eclectic pop of color. This velvet sofa has a tufted back and comes in stunning shades, including pink, light green, and teal.

Brighten up your living room with this super affordable sofa with a boho chic twist. It also comes with matching yellow throw pillows to tie the look together.

Have a small living space? This compact patterned settee makes a great statement piece.

Opt for a versatile faux leather loveseat to complement any color palette or home decor style. This option has a solid wood frame and comes with patterned throw pillows.

You can easily dress up or dress down this sofa with plush velvet upholstery. Add smaller pieces of boho decor like a cozy throw blanket with tassels or Moroccan-inspired pillow covers.

Upgrade your boho living room with a modern geometric pattern, like this handcrafted design from Wayfair.

This daybed checks off all the boxes for the ultimate piece of boho furniture, included ornate detailing and unique natural wood. Add a few throw pillows and it would make the perfect addition to your living space.

Get the look of a vintage boho couch with this unique option, crafted from hand woven upholstery made of recycled fabric strips. You can add on the matching chair, corner chair, and ottoman to create a boho-style sectional.

Try out this solid wood and woven cane boho sofa for more of a minimalist vibe.

Made with recycled velvet, this sectional sofa is all you need for a bohemian look. Pair it with a rattan side table or coffee table and eclectic wall art for a dreamy space.