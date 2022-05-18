The 20 Best Sofas and Sectionals From Walmart

In our endless pursuit to discover the best sofas on the internet, we have time and again found our way back to the ultimate all-in-one retailer: Walmart. Between its seemingly infinite selection, unbeatable prices, and quick and easy shipping, the superstore truly does check all the boxes. And when it comes to style, it doesn't disappoint. Between major furniture brands and Walmart exclusives, you may need to do a little digging, but the nuggets of gold you will find are well worth the search.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

But guess what? Now you don't even need to sift through the site because we did all the work for you. The team at Walmart clued us in on a few of the retailer's bestsellers — taking the top three spots on our list below. We then stalked Walmart's entire inventory and rounded up 17 additional loveseats, couches, sleepers, sectionals, and modular sofas that hit the nail right on the head. Keep scrolling for both trendy and timeless pieces with discounts that can't be topped.

Advertisement

This crisp yet plush sofa will be ideal in your beach house, traditional home, or modern farmhouse. You name it and it'll be a go.

Advertisement

It's no surprise that the Marbella is one of Walmart's bestselling sofas. It's compact, affordable, and offered in both green and gray upholstery.

Advertisement

Another simple staple piece for under $400. You simply can't go wrong.

Advertisement

We've all been dreaming about a curved bouclé sofa, and now it's totally achievable. Pair yours with coordinating bouclé ball pillows for the ultimate look.

Advertisement

Flange seams (aka inverted seams) are popping up everywhere in the world of high-end design. Get the look for so much less with this Walmart special boasting a stunning solid wood stretcher.

Advertisement

In addition to a wooden base, this top-rated sofa features gold metal legs for a hint of glam amidst the midcentury vibes.

Advertisement

Delight houseguests and family alike when you add this modular sofa to your large living room. It's the perfect combo of sleek and cozy.

If you're like us and simply can't get enough of the curved couch trend, then this sofa's for you. Opt for this striking blue upholstery or keep it neutral with the same model in light gray.

Holy chic! This clean-lined, low back just screams CB2 in all the best ways.

Keep it classic with a rolled arm chesterfield. The deep button tufting and nailhead accents leave nothing to be desired.

This sofa could easily be $6,000 at a high-end boutique. Never underestimate the power of Walmart.

Place the chaise on either side of this rich, velvet sofa that also comes in an equally stunning deep blue shade.

The only thing you need to know is that this sofa holds five out of five stars with 400 reviews. That's pretty much unheard of.

Win at movie night when you bring this U-shape into your living area.

You won't find an 100% genuine leather sofa for these types of prices anywhere else.

Choose from nearly 10 velvet hues, including hunter green, ash rose, dark gray, and burgundy.

Another small sectional sofa for the win. Solid wood legs, plush cushion seating, and smooth velvet are as aesthetically pleasing as they are practical.

Pillow-top armrests are superior to pretty much any style.

Absolutely stunned by this deal. The sofa looks about six times more expensive than it actually is.