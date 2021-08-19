The 10 Coziest and Chicest Farmhouse Couches

By Erin Lassner August 19, 2021
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.

One of the biggest draws of farmhouse design is its effortless combination of style and comfort. After the last year and a half, we are all craving a space that feels a little more like a sanctuary, and farmhouse decor is a clear solution.

Advertisement

Boasting pleated skirts, tufted backs, rolled arms, and soft colors, farmhouse sofas are the perfect example of this juxtaposition between comfy and chic. Keep reading for the top 10 sofas that are just as cozy as they are elevated.

1. Home Meridian Welt Trim Upholstered Farmhouse Sofa, $1,375.57

The details on this stunner are simply exquisite. The welted edges, midcentury inspired legs, and wood frame are a dream, and the clean lines and sharp corners add a little extra edge to this soft sofa. Plus, the buttonless tufting doesn't take away from the couch's comfort in any sense.

2. Birch Lane Witham Loveseat, $1,130

With over 50 fabric options, this loveseat is just as customizable as it is cozy. The sofa sports turned-front legs, Charles-of-London-style arms, and down-filled seat cushions.

3. Pottery Barn PB Comfort Roll Arm Slipcovered Sofa, $1,299-$3,299

This Pottery Barn bestseller has been a fan favorite for years. Comfort is at the forefront with thick layers of padding, poly-wrapped memory foam cushions, and extra-deep seats.

Advertisement

4. Vig Furniture Inc. Divani Casa Mathis Modern Grey Fabric Sofa, $1,950

This unique sofa will be a showstopper in any room. The double cushions and five throw pillows only add to the appeal.

5. Serena & Lily Miramar Sofa, $5,298

Pick from over 100 fabrics, from the nicest of neutrals to patterns that pop.

6. Birch Lane Jameson Wide Corner Sectional, $3,229

Sexy sectional alert. Everyone loves an L shape, especially one as plush as this.

7. Stone & Beam Bradbury Chesterfield Tufted Sofa, $1,162

Add next level sophistication to any space with this sofa's tufted back and dramatic rolled arms.

Advertisement

8. Birch Lane Altom Slipcovered Sofa, $1,279

A single-cushion couch means ultimate comfort. We are loving the slipcover, pleated skirt, and five bonus throw pillows.

9. Jennifer Taylor Home Alexandra Chesterfield Tufted Sectional Sofa with Chaise, $2,482

A sectional and chesterfield sofa are a match made in heaven. This couch is simply the perfect intersection of comfort and structure.

10. Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse Hollandsworth Rolled Arm Slipcovered Loveseat, $939.99

Here we have a simple and lovely little loveseat. The rolled arms and pleated skirt are farmhouse must-haves, and the extra throw pillows are the cherry on top.

Advertisement

Erin Lassner

Erin Lassner

Erin is Hunker's Associate Commerce Editor, covering all the latest shopping trends and deals. She was previously the Associate Editor for Damsel in Dior, and is on the everlasting mission to maximize the space in her studio apartment.

View Work
By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy