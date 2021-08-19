The 10 Coziest and Chicest Farmhouse Couches

One of the biggest draws of farmhouse design is its effortless combination of style and comfort. After the last year and a half, we are all craving a space that feels a little more like a sanctuary, and farmhouse decor is a clear solution.

Boasting pleated skirts, tufted backs, rolled arms, and soft colors, farmhouse sofas are the perfect example of this juxtaposition between comfy and chic. Keep reading for the top 10 sofas that are just as cozy as they are elevated.

The details on this stunner are simply exquisite. The welted edges, midcentury inspired legs, and wood frame are a dream, and the clean lines and sharp corners add a little extra edge to this soft sofa. Plus, the buttonless tufting doesn't take away from the couch's comfort in any sense.

With over 50 fabric options, this loveseat is just as customizable as it is cozy. The sofa sports turned-front legs, Charles-of-London-style arms, and down-filled seat cushions.

This Pottery Barn bestseller has been a fan favorite for years. Comfort is at the forefront with thick layers of padding, poly-wrapped memory foam cushions, and extra-deep seats.

This unique sofa will be a showstopper in any room. The double cushions and five throw pillows only add to the appeal.

Pick from over 100 fabrics, from the nicest of neutrals to patterns that pop.

Sexy sectional alert. Everyone loves an L shape, especially one as plush as this.

Add next level sophistication to any space with this sofa's tufted back and dramatic rolled arms.

A single-cushion couch means ultimate comfort. We are loving the slipcover, pleated skirt, and five bonus throw pillows.

A sectional and chesterfield sofa are a match made in heaven. This couch is simply the perfect intersection of comfort and structure.

Here we have a simple and lovely little loveseat. The rolled arms and pleated skirt are farmhouse must-haves, and the extra throw pillows are the cherry on top.