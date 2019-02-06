16 Couches Under $500 That Don't Skimp on Style or Comfort

If you've ever gone shopping for a couch, you know firsthand how expensive they can get. Sure, it's where you spend most of your time (usually while bingeing Netflix), but that doesn't mean you want to spend your entire paycheck on it. But how do you find options with sturdy upholstery, supreme comfort, and style points that won't break the bank? You read the reviews. Luckily, we did the scouring, price filtering, and browsing for you. All of these options are reliable, comfortable, and punch in at $500 or less.

Just because you're out of your college futon days, doesn't mean you can deny the practicality of a sofa bed for out-of-town guests. This nifty convertible sofa offers a sleek look, with a comfortable lay-flat option for overnighters.

A genuine leather sectional for under $500 isn't really a viable option, unfortunately, but you'll get over it when you see how elevated this brown sofa is. The best part? You can convert the sectional into an ottoman.

Subtle, yet sophisticated.

Vertical channel tufting gives this velvet love seat an elegant look that far surpasses its $400 price tag.

A modern settee to spruce up your space.

Wooden accents and a modern silhouette perfectly pull together this sleek sofa. Plus, it not only serves as a futon for houseguests to sleep — it can also be reclined for lounging. Since it's a split-back design, the two sides of the sofa work independently for everyone's ideal comfort (meaning one side can be reclined and the other upright).

The overstuffed cushions and beautiful fabric perfectly blend comfort and style.

The tufted seat cushions and additional bolster pillows elevate this classic design.

Bringing in midcentury modern on a budget.

The best part of this couch is its stain-resistant microfiber, which makes it practically pet- and kid-proof.

Can't go wrong with this modern silhouette (that also comes in an olive green velvet if you prefer).

At $315 a pop, you could get two of these for your space without blowing your budget.

There's just something so elegantly chic about this soft pink number.

It just doesn't get much chicer than this velvet mint sofa.

That's right ... an entire sectional for less than $500.

Consider this the cozy, overstuffed classic of our dreams.