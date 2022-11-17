The 45 Best Gift Ideas Under $50

It's no secret that our bank accounts take a hit during the holiday season. Between gift exchanges at work and with loved ones, we end up hitting the "add to cart" button more than a few times during December. So, if you're looking for a gift that's thoughtful and low to mid priced — perfect for everyone from roommates to relatives — we've rounded up the 45 best gifts under $50. With everything from coffee table must-haves to the trendiest kitchen accessories, these gifts will add a special touch to anyone's home.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

The Best Gifts Under $50

This swivel cutting board was a reader favorite in last year's gift guide, so we couldn't resist including it again. The secret cheese knives, compact size, and layered levels make it a no-brainer.

Advertisement

Maximalist coasters are always a yes.

Advertisement

This duo features Greek herb and lemon olive oil and fig balsamic vinegar — the perfect pairing for someone who loves to bake fresh bread.

Advertisement

Tongue-in-cheek dating subtext aside, these dates feature delicious-sounding flavors, like peanut butter crunch, almond java crunch, and cashew lime crisp.

Advertisement

Add an element of grooviness to their kitchen with this set of cute juice glasses.

Advertisement

Think of Super Salt as the superhero of all seasonings.

Advertisement

Do they ‌need‌ a gadget to help them stir hands-free? Probably not, but they will love it.

Advertisement

These crackle-glazed bud vases look like they're straight off Etsy. Score them in three equally amazing colorways.

Advertisement

This ultra-mini JBL speaker may be petite, but it certainly packs a punch when it comes to the sound.

Advertisement

If you have an espresso lover on your hands, there is truly no better gift.

There's nothing better than a gift that already comes beautifully packaged.

A set of marble candleholders for under $30? Unheard of!

This is an excellent gift for any plant lover in your life.

Convert anyone in your life into an essential oil person with this nearly identical dupe for Vitruvi's iconic model.

If they spent the pandemic making bread, introduce them to a new (though still carb-centric) hobby.

Hand-painted in Italy, you can't go wrong with gifting this stunning tableware.

Go from oven to table with a sleek oven-safe bowl.

Complete their cheeseboard with gold cheese knives adorned with a classic MacKenzie-Childs checkered pattern on the handle.

Elevate happy hours with hand-embroidered cocktail napkins.

Help them elevate their brunches and make mimosas and bellinis like a pro with these flavor-packed sugar cubes.

Add a little flavor to almost any dish with this savory trio of dressings.

Made from bamboo, this checkered board can be used to prep ‌‌and‌‌ serve food.

Make their home smell like a lush forest with this woodsy white pine and cypress-scented candle.

Luxury, award-winning chocolate might be on everyone's wish list this year.

Made with hand-blown glass and a double-walled design, oil has never looked better.

Who said serving spoons have to be boring?

If they love cooking at home, gift them with these three traditional masalas that are the base of many different South Asian meals

A dipping bowl collection fit for a coastal grandmother queen.

LE PUZZ partnered with marbling artist Myfawnwy on this groovy 500-piece puzzle.

Gifting your food-loving friend? This colorful notebook is a stunning log for all their favorite recipes.

Find a cooler set of salt and pepper shakers ... we'll wait.

Up the recipient's decor game while simultaneously ensuring their plants are always hydrated.

Take any homemade cake up a notch.

This best-seller will keep your giftee's day to day organized and brighter all year long.

TikTok has seriously popularized tinned fish, and this set features Fishwife's all-star lineup of smoked fish tins, all in a perfectly aesthetic package.

While there's nothing better than homemade pesto, as a gift, it doesn't exactly keep for long. So, consider this shelf-stable seasoning the next best thing.

For your most sophisticated friend.

Keep it unique with this baby greenhouse.

Here's a fresh spin on the classic Nordic knot pillow. This Bearaby favorite doubles as a stress ball.

Enjoy candles minus the flame with a stylish candle warmer.

Capture memories the old-fashioned way with a vintage-inspired point-and-shoot camera.

These modern coasters are crafted from resin in the DTC brand Backdrop's yellow-orange "color of the year."

Matches deserve a cool vessel too.

What's better than a cozy winter afternoon with a puzzle and a cup of tea? Nothing. The answer is nothing.

Disco-ball-themed accessories took 2022 by storm, so this is the ideal way to bring greenery into the home.