The 45 Best Gift Ideas Under $50

By Kaelin Dodge November 17, 2022
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.
See More Photos

Welcome to the Hunker Holiday Gift Guide. From joyful decor picks to gifts that give back, these items are sure to delight everyone on your list.

It's no secret that our bank accounts take a hit during the holiday season. Between gift exchanges at work and with loved ones, we end up hitting the "add to cart" button more than a few times during December. So, if you're looking for a gift that's thoughtful and low to mid priced — perfect for everyone from roommates to relatives — we've rounded up the 45 best gifts under $50. With everything from coffee table must-haves to the trendiest kitchen accessories, these gifts will add a special touch to anyone's home.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

The Best Gifts Under $50

1. Uncommon Goods Compact Swivel Cheese Board With Knives, starting at $47

See More Photos

This swivel cutting board was a reader favorite in last year's gift guide, so we couldn't resist including it again. The secret cheese knives, compact size, and layered levels make it a no-brainer.

Advertisement

2. Gaetano Pesce Resin Coasters (set of 2), $30

See More Photos

Maximalist coasters are always a yes.

Advertisement

3. Kosterina The Dressing Duo, $45.90

See More Photos

This duo features Greek herb and lemon olive oil and fig balsamic vinegar — the perfect pairing for someone who loves to bake fresh bread.

Advertisement

4. Date Better 3-Flavor Variety Pack, $36

See More Photos

Tongue-in-cheek dating subtext aside, these dates feature delicious-sounding flavors, like peanut butter crunch, almond java crunch, and cashew lime crisp.

Advertisement

5. Areaware Dusen Dusen Pattern Glasses (set of 4), $35

See More Photos

Add an element of grooviness to their kitchen with this set of cute juice glasses.

Advertisement

6. Super Salt (set of 2), $26

See More Photos

Think of Super Salt as the superhero of all seasonings.

Advertisement

7. Uncommon Goods Automatic Pan Stirrer With Timer, $25-$34

See More Photos

Do they ‌need‌ a gadget to help them stir hands-free? Probably not, but they will love it.

Advertisement

8. Main + Mesa Stoneware Bud Vases (set of 4), $39.99

See More Photos

These crackle-glazed bud vases look like they're straight off Etsy. Score them in three equally amazing colorways.

Advertisement

9. JBL GO2 Waterproof Ultra-Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $39.95

See More Photos

This ultra-mini JBL speaker may be petite, but it certainly packs a punch when it comes to the sound.

Advertisement

10. Mora Ceramic Mini Espresso Cups With Saucers, $29.99

See More Photos

If you have an espresso lover on your hands, there is truly no better gift.

11. La Chatelaine Luxury Bar Soap Trio Gift Set, $31

See More Photos

There's nothing better than a gift that already comes beautifully packaged.

12. Worhe Marble Candlesticks (set of 2), $25.99

See More Photos

A set of marble candleholders for under $30? Unheard of!

13. XXXFLOWER Plant Terrarium With Wooden Stand, $19.98

See More Photos

This is an excellent gift for any plant lover in your life.

14. Wanlola Ceramic Essential Oil Diffuser, $39.99

See More Photos

Convert anyone in your life into an essential oil person with this nearly identical dupe for Vitruvi's iconic model.

15. Gourmex Stainless Steel Manual Pasta Maker Machine, $39.95

See More Photos

If they spent the pandemic making bread, introduce them to a new (though still carb-centric) hobby.

16. Dimanche Vaisselle Fleurie Trivet, $38

See More Photos

Hand-painted in Italy, you can't go wrong with gifting this stunning tableware.

17. Hay x Laila Gohar Serving Bowl, $35

See More Photos

Go from oven to table with a sleek oven-safe bowl.

18. MacKenzie-Childs Queen Bee Cheese Knives, $48

See More Photos

Complete their cheeseboard with gold cheese knives adorned with a classic MacKenzie-Childs checkered pattern on the handle.

19. Weston Table Embroidered Classic Drinks Cocktail Napkins (set of 4), $40

See More Photos

Elevate happy hours with hand-embroidered cocktail napkins.

20. Uncommon Goods Minute Mimosa Sugar Cube Trio, $30

See More Photos

Help them elevate their brunches and make mimosas and bellinis like a pro with these flavor-packed sugar cubes.

21. Not Just Dress Up Dinner Trio, $39

See More Photos

Add a little flavor to almost any dish with this savory trio of dressings.

22. The Home Depot Checkered Bamboo Cutting Board, $46.75

See More Photos

Made from bamboo, this checkered board can be used to prep ‌‌and‌‌ serve food.

23. L'or de Seraphine Enchanted Forest Candle, $36

See More Photos

Make their home smell like a lush forest with this woodsy white pine and cypress-scented candle.

24. Compartes Wild Cocoa Gourmet Chocolate Gift Box, $39.95

See More Photos

Luxury, award-winning chocolate might be on everyone's wish list this year.

25. Ichendorf Milano Rings Oil Bottle, $35

See More Photos

Made with hand-blown glass and a double-walled design, oil has never looked better.

26. Selena Liu Serving Friends Spoons, $40

See More Photos

Who said serving spoons have to be boring?

27. Diaspora Co. Masala Trio, $45

See More Photos

If they love cooking at home, gift them with these three traditional masalas that are the base of many different South Asian meals

28. Round House Radiant Dipping Bowl Set, $40

See More Photos

A dipping bowl collection fit for a coastal grandmother queen.

29. LE PUZZ Freaky Deaky 500-Piece Puzzle, $32

See More Photos

LE PUZZ partnered with marbling artist Myfawnwy on this groovy 500-piece puzzle.

30. Papier Food for Friends Recipe Journal, $35

See More Photos

Gifting your food-loving friend? This colorful notebook is a stunning log for all their favorite recipes.

31. Areaware Dusen Dusen Everybody Salt and Pepper Grinders, $48

See More Photos

Find a cooler set of salt and pepper shakers ... we'll wait.

32. Georg Jensen Terra Watering Globe, $49

See More Photos

Up the recipient's decor game while simultaneously ensuring their plants are always hydrated.

33. Mosser Colored Glass Cake Stand, starting at $44

See More Photos

Take any homemade cake up a notch.

34. Poketo Spectrum Wall Planner, $48

See More Photos

This best-seller will keep your giftee's day to day organized and brighter all year long.

35. Fishwife The Classic Smoky Trio, $33

See More Photos

TikTok has seriously popularized tinned fish, and this set features Fishwife's all-star lineup of smoked fish tins, all in a perfectly aesthetic package.

36. Tartuflanghe Dallorto Pesto Powder, $36

See More Photos

While there's nothing better than homemade pesto, as a gift, it doesn't exactly keep for long. So, consider this shelf-stable seasoning the next best thing.

37. Wms & Co. Kraft Chipboard Notecards With Metallic Edges, $38

See More Photos

For your most sophisticated friend.

38. Design House Stockholm Grow Greenhouse Planter, starting at $45

See More Photos

Keep it unique with this baby greenhouse.

39. Bearaby Hugget, starting at $29

See More Photos

Here's a fresh spin on the classic Nordic knot pillow. This Bearaby favorite doubles as a stress ball.

40. Luzdiosa Candle Warmer Lamp, $49.99

See More Photos

Enjoy candles minus the flame with a stylish candle warmer.

41. heyday 35MM Camera With Built-in Flash, $34.99

See More Photos

Capture memories the old-fashioned way with a vintage-inspired point-and-shoot camera.

42. Gaetano Pesce "Color of the Year" Resin Coasters (set of 2), $30

See More Photos

These modern coasters are crafted from resin in the DTC brand Backdrop's yellow-orange "color of the year."

43. Skeem Match Cloche, $34

See More Photos

Matches deserve a cool vessel too.

44. Piecework Puzzles Buns Out 1000-Piece Puzzle, $38

See More Photos

What's better than a cozy winter afternoon with a puzzle and a cup of tea? Nothing. The answer is nothing.

45. Urban Outfitters Disco Ball Hanging Planter, $30

See More Photos

Disco-ball-themed accessories took 2022 by storm, so this is the ideal way to bring greenery into the home.

Advertisement

By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy