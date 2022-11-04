35 Gifts Every Food-Loving Friend Will Be Obsessed With

Whether you're gifting a budding chef or someone who already knows their way around the kitchen, there are plenty of well-designed tools and smart gadgets out there, from beautifully crafted pots and pans and stunning kettles to devices that help you get dinner on the table quicker — ahem, air fryers and pizza ovens — that can enhance their skills and inspire them to get creative when cooking (or eating).

If you're shopping for someone who just loves accessories and knick-knacks, we found genius stocking stuffers, aprons and linens, meal prep lifesavers, and cookbooks for all that are guaranteed to provide a little kitchen pick-me-up.

Below, the best gifts for the food-obsessed.

This swivel cutting board was a reader favorite in last year's gift guide, so we couldn't resist including it again. The secret cheese knives, compact size, and layered levels make it a no-brainer.

This banana and olive oil crumble cake from the Instagram-famous brand Graza just launched and is expected to sell out — so buy it while you can!

A simple, but cool, apron that comes in five different shades.

This duo features a Greek herb and lemon olive oil and a fig balsamic vinegar — the perfect pairing for someone who loves to bake fresh bread.

Enamelware is having a moment this year, and we love this unique color pairing of cream and burgundy.

If they were the one who first told you about the Oishii Omakase strawberries, surprise them with the brand's latest launch, the Omakase berry butter. Although it sold out pretty quickly after launch, you can sign up for restock alerts so you can jump on it before it sells out again.

A paring knife is one of the most important kitchen tools every good chef needs. These come in fun colors so their cooking game can feel extra personal.

Tongue in cheek dating subtext aside, these dates feature delicious-sounding flavors like Peanut Butter Crunch, Almond Java Crunch, and Cashew Lime Crisp.

A funky tea towel to jazz up the kitchen is always a good idea.

If they love the idea of making homemade pasta, but are lacking counter space or the budget for a huge appliance, this compact gadget is a brilliant alternative. All they need to do is mix together eggs, flour, oil, and salt, and they'll be able to make classic pasta varieties, including spaghetti, rigatoni, fusilli, and more in only 20 minutes.

Up their coffee game with this electric milk frother.

This set of three traditional masalas are the base of many different South Asian meals if they love cooking at home.

If gin-infused ketchup doesn't sound like your cup of tea, may we recommend the gin-infused Mayonnaise?

Part of the collab with New York-based artist Laila Gohar, this hand-painted bean pot can be used for cooking, storage, or simply decor.

A dipping bowl collection fit for a coastal grandmother Queen.

If they love to eat and cook, chances are they also love a leftover. Gift them this uniform set of food storage containers to help them declutter the collection they currently have.

A pizza oven is always a brilliant gift. (Just make sure you're on the invite list for future pizza parties.)

This set features Fishwife's all-star line-up of smoked fish tins, all in a perfectly aesthetic package.

If cooking is their only hobby, introduce them to this puzzle, which combines their first love with a new pastime.

Receiving charcuterie in the mail has to be the most exciting way to spend the holidays.

Drew Barrymore's Beautiful cookware line has long been a fan-favorite. Score this limited-edition hue, appropriately dubbed Merlot, before it sells out.

Because we all have that friend who loves hot sauce more than anything else.

A cool salt and pepper shaker for their kitchen table or cooking station is a sweet way to brighten up their every day.

There's nothing better than homemade pesto. Of course, that's not always an option, so consider this shelf-stable seasoning the next best thing.

Has anything ever been cuter than these juice glasses?

Scratch that: These oven mitts are giving those glasses a run for their money.

Rumor has it, Tom Cruise sends this coconut cake out as gifts to other celebrities during the holidays, and we give you full permission to pull the same move with your friends (or maybe just as a gift to yourself?).

This chic picnic basket is perfect for that friend who is known for their tablescapes and grazing boards.

Think of this Supersalt as the super-hero of all seasonings.

Gen Z and millennials alike will love this checkboard cutting board.

Do they need a gadget to help them stir hands-free? Of course not, but they'll love it.

Handcrafted by artisans in Morocco (so no two are alike), this beautiful Tagine fits right on top of the Always Pan and is brilliant for slow cooking delicious meals.

With scents like sautéed garlic, espresso, fresh herbs, and brick oven, they can channel the famed Brooklyn restaurant Lucali with just the light of a candle.

Make dinner in just as glam as dinner out this fun box set that includes Danielle Alvarez's bestselling cookbook, a cheese grater, gourmet olive oil and peppercorns, and a candle. The brand is also women-owned and plants a tree for every box purchased — that's what we call a win-win.

The queen is back. In her latest cookbook, ‌Go-To Dinners‌, Ina shares her strategies and recipes for making her easiest and most-loved dinners so everyone can fall in love with home cooking all over again. How easy is that?