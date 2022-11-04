35 Gifts Every Food-Loving Friend Will Be Obsessed With

By Katie Maguire Updated November 4, 2022
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.
See More Photos

Whether you're gifting a budding chef or someone who already knows their way around the kitchen, there are plenty of well-designed tools and smart gadgets out there, from beautifully crafted pots and pans and stunning kettles to devices that help you get dinner on the table quicker — ahem, air fryers and pizza ovens — that can enhance their skills and inspire them to get creative when cooking (or eating).

Advertisement

Video of the Day

If you're shopping for someone who just loves accessories and knick-knacks, we found genius stocking stuffers, aprons and linens, meal prep lifesavers, and cookbooks for all that are guaranteed to provide a little kitchen pick-me-up.

Below, the best gifts for the food-obsessed.

Advertisement

1. Uncommon Goods Compact Swivel Cheese Board with Knives, $47+

See More Photos

This swivel cutting board was a reader favorite in last year's gift guide, so we couldn't resist including it again. The secret cheese knives, compact size, and layered levels make it a no-brainer.

Advertisement

2. Graza Banana Sizzle Drizzle Cake Kit, $50

See More Photos

This banana and olive oil crumble cake from the Instagram-famous brand Graza just launched and is expected to sell out — so buy it while you can!

Advertisement

3. World Market Washed Cotton Smock, $24.99

See More Photos

A simple, but cool, apron that comes in five different shades.

Advertisement

4. Kosterina The Dressing Duo, $45.90

See More Photos

This duo features a Greek herb and lemon olive oil and a fig balsamic vinegar — the perfect pairing for someone who loves to bake fresh bread.

Advertisement

5. Crow Canyon Home Small Splatter Bowl, $16

See More Photos

Enamelware is having a moment this year, and we love this unique color pairing of cream and burgundy.

Advertisement

6. West Bourne x Oishii Omakase Berry Butter, $18

See More Photos

If they were the one who first told you about the Oishii Omakase strawberries, surprise them with the brand's latest launch, the Omakase berry butter. Although it sold out pretty quickly after launch, you can sign up for restock alerts so you can jump on it before it sells out again.

Advertisement

7. L'Econome Paring Knife Bright Colors, $11.99

See More Photos

A paring knife is one of the most important kitchen tools every good chef needs. These come in fun colors so their cooking game can feel extra personal.

8. Date Better 3-Flavor Variety Pack, $36

See More Photos

Tongue in cheek dating subtext aside, these dates feature delicious-sounding flavors like Peanut Butter Crunch, Almond Java Crunch, and Cashew Lime Crisp.

9. Freckled Fuchsia Mushroom Tea Towel, $20.50

See More Photos

A funky tea towel to jazz up the kitchen is always a good idea.

10. Cuisinart Pastafecto Pasta and Bread Dough Maker, $199.95

See More Photos

If they love the idea of making homemade pasta, but are lacking counter space or the budget for a huge appliance, this compact gadget is a brilliant alternative. All they need to do is mix together eggs, flour, oil, and salt, and they'll be able to make classic pasta varieties, including spaghetti, rigatoni, fusilli, and more in only 20 minutes.

11. illy Electric Milk Frother, $89

See More Photos

Up their coffee game with this electric milk frother.

12. Diaspora Co. Masala Trio, $42.50

See More Photos

This set of three traditional masalas are the base of many different South Asian meals if they love cooking at home.

13. Foxtrot Ginchup, $6.99

See More Photos

If gin-infused ketchup doesn't sound like your cup of tea, may we recommend the gin-infused Mayonnaise?

14. Hay x Laila Gohar Sobremesa Bean Pot, $99

See More Photos

Part of the collab with New York-based artist Laila Gohar, this hand-painted bean pot can be used for cooking, storage, or simply decor.

15. In the Round Radiant Dipping Bowl Set, $40

See More Photos

A dipping bowl collection fit for a coastal grandmother Queen.

16. Caraway Food Storage Set, $305

See More Photos

If they love to eat and cook, chances are they also love a leftover. Gift them this uniform set of food storage containers to help them declutter the collection they currently have.

17. Roccbox Gozney Portable Outdoor Pizza Oven, $499

See More Photos

A pizza oven is always a brilliant gift. (Just make sure you're on the invite list for future pizza parties.)

18. Fishwife The Smoky Trio, $28

See More Photos

This set features Fishwife's all-star line-up of smoked fish tins, all in a perfectly aesthetic package.

19. Prints in Pieces Spaghetti Party 1,000-Piece Jigsaw Puzzle, $57

See More Photos

If cooking is their only hobby, introduce them to this puzzle, which combines their first love with a new pastime.

20. Murray's Holiday Feast, $110

See More Photos

Receiving charcuterie in the mail has to be the most exciting way to spend the holidays.

21. Beautiful by Drew Barrymore 6QT Air Fryer with TurboCrisp Technology, $69

See More Photos

Drew Barrymore's Beautiful cookware line has long been a fan-favorite. Score this limited-edition hue, appropriately dubbed Merlot, before it sells out.

22. Barnacle Foods Fullwhip Kelp Hot Sauce Variety Pack, $18.95

See More Photos

Because we all have that friend who loves hot sauce more than anything else.

23. Urban Outfitters Lila Salt And Pepper Shaker Set, $16

See More Photos

A cool salt and pepper shaker for their kitchen table or cooking station is a sweet way to brighten up their every day.

24. Tartuflanghe Dallorto Pesto Powder, $36

See More Photos

There's nothing better than homemade pesto. Of course, that's not always an option, so consider this shelf-stable seasoning the next best thing.

25. Areaware Dusen Dusen Pattern Glasses (set of 4), $35

See More Photos

Has anything ever been cuter than these juice glasses?

26. Dusen Dusen Cobbler Oven Mitts (set of 2), $24

See More Photos

Scratch that: These oven mitts are giving those glasses a run for their money.

27. Doan's Bakery White Chocolate Coconut Bundt Cake, $109.95

See More Photos

Rumor has it, Tom Cruise sends this coconut cake out as gifts to other celebrities during the holidays, and we give you full permission to pull the same move with your friends (or maybe just as a gift to yourself?).

28. Williams Sonoma Corsica Wine & Cheese Picnic Basket, $119.95

See More Photos

This chic picnic basket is perfect for that friend who is known for their tablescapes and grazing boards.

29. Super Salt (set of 2), $26

See More Photos

Think of this Supersalt as the super-hero of all seasonings.

30. Momi Vintage Checkered Cutting Board, $155

See More Photos

Gen Z and millennials alike will love this checkboard cutting board.

31. Uncommon Goods Automatic Pan Stirrer with Timer, $25

See More Photos

Do they need a gadget to help them stir hands-free? Of course not, but they'll love it.

32. Our Place Tagine, $80

See More Photos

Handcrafted by artisans in Morocco (so no two are alike), this beautiful Tagine fits right on top of the Always Pan and is brilliant for slow cooking delicious meals.

33. Lucali & Joya Brooklyn Pizzeria Candles, $49+

See More Photos

With scents like sautéed garlic, espresso, fresh herbs, and brick oven, they can channel the famed Brooklyn restaurant Lucali with just the light of a candle.

34. FoxBox 'Dining In' Box, $170

See More Photos

Make dinner in just as glam as dinner out this fun box set that includes Danielle Alvarez's bestselling cookbook, a cheese grater, gourmet olive oil and peppercorns, and a candle. The brand is also women-owned and plants a tree for every box purchased — that's what we call a win-win.

35. ‌Go-To Dinners: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook,22.07

See More Photos

The queen is back. In her latest cookbook, ‌Go-To Dinners‌, Ina shares her strategies and recipes for making her easiest and most-loved dinners so everyone can fall in love with home cooking all over again. How easy is that?

where to buy holiday decorations online
The Best Places to Buy Holiday Decorations Online
by Pauline Lacsamana
Pottery Barn Light-Up Glitter Houses Advent Calendar
40 Advent Calendars to Help You Count Down to the Holidays
by Pauline Lacsamana
metal menorah on mantel
The 15 Best Modern Menorahs for Hanukkah 2022
by Erin Lassner

Advertisement

By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy