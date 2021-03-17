Le Labo's Santal 33 has been an iconic scent for years, and it's no secret why. It's a rich fragrance akin to an old Marlboro ad with all the "spirit of the American West," as the brand says. It has an "addictive comfort" to it, with notes of sandalwood, cedarwood, cardamom, iris, and violet, along with hints of leather and musk.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

The smoky, unisex scent can be found in a select few products from body lotion to detergent. There's even a Le Labo candle, Santal 26, which was inspired by the famous scent (although it'll set you back $80). Luckily, you don't have to drop that much to get that sultry, woody home fragrance. Check out eight of the best Le Labo Santal 33 candle dupes below.

Italic — a membership-based retailer that sells unbranded luxury products at affordable prices — has its own version of high-end candles for only $16. Although its soy candles are compared to Otherland and Diptyque on the site, there are two sandalwood options that have earthy, Santal 33-like notes but with hints of floral lilac and jasmine or powdery, tart pomegranate.

This Etsy find checks off all the Santal 33 dupe boxes with notes of sandalwood, smoked leather, musk, cardamom, and subtle hints of iris, violet, amber, and fruit. Kent and Co. Handmade says the candle was inspired by a unisex, luxury brand fragrance, and it's safe to say we all know who.

Maison Louis Marie's No. 4 is a warm and woody scent that smells like sandalwood, vetiver, and amber wood with a touch of spicy cinnamon nutmeg. If the key notes don't sell you on this candle, there are multiple customer reviews vouching for its Le Labo dupe-worthy status.

Advertisement

Rodeo Drive by Dojo Candles is another Santal 33 dupe made with natural soy wax and hand-poured in small batches. Its scent notes include cedarwood, papyrus, leather, violet, and musk.

Ranger Station's Santalum candle is a soy wax blend that smells like sandalwood, cedar, leather, cardamom, and palo santo. It's a vibrant, musky fragrance that one customer review says is "like Le Labo but even better."

This soy wax candle from Amazon has luxe notes of jasmine, oud, and sandalwood. Handcrafted in the United States, the brand uses quality scents to make the Le Labo candle vibe more affordable.

Another Amazon find, the No. 7 is a patchouli, sandalwood, and cedar soy candle with a 50-hour burn time. It also comes packaged in a house-shaped box, making it perfect for gifting.

Advertisement

Get that luxury candle smell for under $30 with this pick from Etsy. Crafted with Santal 33 in mind, it has notes of sandalwood, cedarwood, cardamom, iris, violet and leather.