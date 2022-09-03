The 11 Best Smelling Laundry Detergents the Internet Swears By

Out of all the household chores, doing laundry is probably at the bottom of everyone's list. But there might be a way to making this mundane task a little bit better: upgrading your laundry detergent. With a new detergent fragrance that smells just as good as your signature scent or favorite luxury candle, folding laundry doesn't seem so bad. In fact, it actually sounds pretty relaxing.

From picks from high-end brands that sell luxury perfume to budget-friendly options, these are the best smelling detergents you can buy.

The Best Smelling Laundry Detergents

If you can't get enough of Le Labo Santal 33, this luxe laundry detergent is a must. On top of having that iconic rich and woody scent, it's also made without petroleum, phosphates, phthalates, and artificial colors. And if you want a more floral scent, The Laundress also collabed with Le Labo on a Rose 31 detergent.

If you're looking for a dreamy scent that even #perfumetok raves about, look no further. The "Taunt" Dedtergent is a bestseller and customer favorite with notes of bergamot, vanilla, and amber.

You can't mess with a classic, and the Signature Detergent from The Laundress is one of them. With this pick, you can get an elevated clean laundry smell with notes of lily, jasmine, musk, sandalwood, and citrus.

If fresh laundry that smells like tropical fruits and citrus sounds like heaven, try the Capri Blue Volcano Laundry Detergent. And if you love the scent in candle form, check out our favorite Capri Blue Volcano Candle dupes.

Take your pick between not one, but six luxe laundry detergent scents depending on your needs, including citrus and cedar for odor control and vanilla and jasmine for light-colored fabric.

Dirty Lab's magnolia, bergamot, and cedar signature scent (conveniently available on Amazon) will leave your clothes smelling amazing and extra clean with its high-efficiency liquid detergent.

Mrs. Meyer's has a highly rated collection of cleaning products from dryer sheets to detergent pods that will help you upgrade your laundry room, even on a budget. The honeysuckle laundry detergent, in particular, is a customer fave with a sweet scent, plant-based ingredients, and enzymes that fight off tough stains.

This pick offers major cleaning power in small doses, and smells like soothing lavender.

By the time your laundry is done in the washer with this ginger mango detergent, you'll be impressed by how fresh and tropical clean clothes can smell.

If you love a laundry detergent pod, try this option from Dropps. Made with a mix of eucalyptus and lavender scents, it helps remove stains and odors in no time.

After going viral on TikTok, the name of this detergent speaks for itself. With its unique blend of rich florals, fruits, chocolate, and amber, it will make your clothes smell amazing and get rid of tough stains.