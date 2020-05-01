The Best Dupes for Anthropologie's Capri Blue Volcano Candle, According to TikTok

The other night, after brushing my teeth and taking my melatonin gummies, I was laying in bed doing what I do every night: Scrolling through TikTok. I'm well aware that I'm ​slightly​ above the target age bracket for the video app, but it's wildly entertaining and I need something to do since I've officially looked at all of Instagram (all of it).

And I'm glad I did because, on that particular night, I stumbled across an unexpected corner of the TikTok library. Slipped in between Get Ready With Me's healthy recipe hacks and dance routines set to catchy songs, I found a life hack video I can't believe I ever lived without.

According to user @noyoucantcallmeliz, there is a perfect dupe of Anthropologie's delicious smelling (and admittedly expensive) Capri Blue Volcano Candles found at Target: Threshold Milky Glass Lidded Jar Candle in the Red Mandarin & Guava scent. Made with the tropical scents of mandarin and guava, it's similar — but not quite identical — to Capri Blue's notes of tropical fruits, sugared oranges, and lemons and limes. But Elizabeth, as well as a number of other users on TikTok, swear that the smell is nearly identical. And priced at just over $5, compared to Anthropologie's prices that hover around $30 depending on size, you really can't go wrong.

But, here's the real kicker. After browsing some of the comments, I learned that fellow candle enthusiasts also cite a few more budget-friendly places for spot-on dupes, from a Bath & Body Works favorite to another Target staple. Scroll down to see the full list of Capri Blue candle look smell-a-likes and thank us later.

The candle that started it all. Threshold's Red Mandarin and Guava is the perfect light summer scent and a great dupe for the Anthropologie favorite.

This dupe from Better Homes & Gardens is available in one-, two-, and three-wick.

Another under-$10 dupe from Target is the Sparkling Yuzu scent from Opalhouse. While commenters pointed us to this scent, reviewers of the candle confirmed just how similar it is to Capri's.

Commenters noted that this favorite dupe can often be found at Marshalls and TJ Maxx.

You can always count on Bath & Body Works for a summery scent, and TikTok users noted this seasonal candle's similarities to Blue Volcano, available on Amazon.