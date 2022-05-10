10 Nearly Identical Dupes for Vitruvi's Stone Essential Oil Diffuser

We are back at it with another roundup of dupes for a current favorite. The Vitruvi Stone Essential Oil Diffuser is as iconic as diffusers get. Between the sleek silhouette, on-trend colors, and widespread distribution of scent, there's a reason this home accessory is a bestseller. And while we're as big of fans as they come, there's no ignoring that the $123 price tag is a bit steep. With this in mind, we rounded up the 10 best dupes for this luxurious diffuser.
Select from five finishes: light pink, terra cotta, white, black, and gray.
Use the accompanying remote to control your diffuser from across the room.
Etsy never fails us when it comes to blending beauty and practicality.
The accompanying gift box makes this the perfect present.
Keep it sleek with an all-white model.
It's pretty impossible to differentiate this version from the original.
Get the look for under $30.
A 12-month warranty makes this product a no-brainer.
The wood trim adds a really nice, natural look to this otherwise monochromatic model.
Paddywax is a current favorite brand of ours, and it's certainly not disappointing with this essential oil diffuser.