10 Nearly Identical Dupes for Vitruvi's Stone Essential Oil Diffuser

By Erin Lassner May 10, 2022
We are back at it with another roundup of dupes for a current favorite. The Vitruvi Stone Essential Oil Diffuser is as iconic as diffusers get. Between the sleek silhouette, on-trend colors, and widespread distribution of scent, there's a reason this home accessory is a bestseller. And while we're as big of fans as they come, there's no ignoring that the $123 price tag is a bit steep. With this in mind, we rounded up the 10 best dupes for this luxurious diffuser.

1. Wanlola Essential Oil Diffuser, $42.99

Select from five finishes: light pink, terra cotta, white, black, and gray.

2. Monademo Stone Diffuser, $51.99

Use the accompanying remote to control your diffuser from across the room.

3. The Oil Haven Boutique, $60

Etsy never fails us when it comes to blending beauty and practicality.

4. Ajna Ceramic Diffusers for Essential Oils, $44.95

The accompanying gift box makes this the perfect present.

5. iHeoco Ceramic Ultrasonic Essential Oil Diffuser, $42.98

Keep it sleek with an all-white model.

6. Siosavt Stone Diffuser for Essential Oils, $35.99

It's pretty impossible to differentiate this version from the original.

7. Medelike Ceramic Diffuser, $27.99

Get the look for under $30.

8. Asodme Stone Diffuser, $42.99

A 12-month warranty makes this product a no-brainer.

9. Vivitest Stone Essential Oil Diffuser, $42.99

The wood trim adds a really nice, natural look to this otherwise monochromatic model.

10. Paddywax Essential Oil Diffuser, $70

Paddywax is a current favorite brand of ours, and it's certainly not disappointing with this essential oil diffuser.

