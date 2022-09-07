11 H&M Home Decor Finds Under $20 You Can Score This Fall

By Pauline Lacsamana September 7, 2022
Dedicated H&M shoppers know that the brand is filled with hidden home decor gems, and the latest arrivals this fall are no exception. From sculptural candle holders to design-forward stoneware, we're ready to load up our carts with our budget-friendly finds below.

The Best Fall H&M Home Decor Under $20

1. Stoneware Tray, $17.99

Perfect for coffee tables, entryways, or nightstands, this shapely tray will add a fun shape and pop of color to your home.

2. Ceramic Candlestick, $17.99

This stunning candlestick holder will shine on its own and look equally amazing paired with textured taper candles.

3. Stoneware Mug, $17.99

Enjoy your pumpkin spice latte in this playful stoneware mug.

4. Patterned Cotton Cushion Cover, $17.99

Swap out your standard throw pillow covers with this high-design geometric pattern.

5. Stoneware Pitcher, $19.99

Stay hydrated in style or use this glazed stoneware as a funky flower vase.

6. Scented Candle in Ceramic Holder, $12.99

Light up this Yuzu Blossom-scented candle for a burst of floral and citrus fragrance this fall.

7. Small Fluted Vase, $9.99

Curate fresh fall flowers in this adorable fluted vase.

8. Metal Napkin Holder, $14.99

Not only is this chic design under $15, but it can also double as a mail holder.

9. Striped Linen-blend Tea Towel, $6.99

This simple striped pattern will add a fall-friendly hue to your kitchen.

10. Champagne Flute, $9.99

Upgrade your glassware with a beige tint to complement almost any tablescape.

11. Stoneware Candlestick, $12.99

Sculptural and chic, this candlestick holder will add texture to your space.

