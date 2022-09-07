11 H&M Home Decor Finds Under $20 You Can Score This Fall

Dedicated H&M shoppers know that the brand is filled with hidden home decor gems, and the latest arrivals this fall are no exception. From sculptural candle holders to design-forward stoneware, we're ready to load up our carts with our budget-friendly finds below.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

The Best Fall H&M Home Decor Under $20

Perfect for coffee tables, entryways, or nightstands, this shapely tray will add a fun shape and pop of color to your home.

Advertisement

This stunning candlestick holder will shine on its own and look equally amazing paired with textured taper candles.

Advertisement

Enjoy your pumpkin spice latte in this playful stoneware mug.

Advertisement

Swap out your standard throw pillow covers with this high-design geometric pattern.

Advertisement

Stay hydrated in style or use this glazed stoneware as a funky flower vase.

Advertisement

Light up this Yuzu Blossom-scented candle for a burst of floral and citrus fragrance this fall.

Advertisement

Curate fresh fall flowers in this adorable fluted vase.

Advertisement

Not only is this chic design under $15, but it can also double as a mail holder.

This simple striped pattern will add a fall-friendly hue to your kitchen.

Upgrade your glassware with a beige tint to complement almost any tablescape.

Sculptural and chic, this candlestick holder will add texture to your space.