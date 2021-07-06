The 10 Chicest Coffee Tables Under $100

A coffee table sets the tone for your living room. And a living room sets the tone for the rest of your house. This means your coffee table is the centerpiece at the heart of the home and requires the perfect combination of beauty and functionality.

It's no secret coffee tables can also be mega-expensive. It's easy to spend well over $500 before you've even touched the rest of the room. So in the spirit of staying within budget, here are the best of the best coffee tables that will transform any room into the focal point of the house. Oh, and did we mention — they're all under $100? From hyper-minimalist to intricate and unique, here are 10 budget-friendly coffee tables that are simply unbeatable.

The sleek lines and beautiful wood stain create a table that looks more expensive than it actually is. Plus, the extra storage is both practical and perfect for adding a decorative flair to a simple piece.

A glass table opens up any room. And while the style of this table is simple and modern, it still manages to bring a distinct coziness to the space.

From dark gray marble to sandstone, this coffee table has seven accent colors to choose from. Its angular storage shelf also adds a really unique touch.

Talk about saving space — this coffee table doubles as a magazine holder. The thick wooden slabs give this piece such a beautiful richness.

This table is just as functional as it is cool. The extended egg shape, double-layered wood, and slanted legs bring a ton of character. Plus, it's easy to build, and its smooth surface is super quick to clean. This would be a great table for a household with kids.

This table boasts 4.6 out of five stars on Amazon with nearly 3,500 reviews. The combination of design and price is clearly unmatchable.

Here we have a real piece of art. The contrasting colors and geometric structure create a contemporary centerpiece for any room.

Sweet and simple is sometimes the answer. And that's surely the case for this table. The cherry wood gives this mid-century modern piece a beautiful auburn tone.

The thick layer of wood and open space beneath create a minimalist masterpiece. Place a pretty woven basket or small pouf in the open area for a little extra something-something.

There truly are endless ways to style this contemporary table. Choose between a white, black, or faux marble finish depending on your room's color scheme.