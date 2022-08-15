The 25 Best Modern Table Lamps To Light Up Your Space in Style

By Pauline Lacsamana August 15, 2022
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.
See More Photos

If you want to brighten up your space in style, it's time to invest in a modern table lamp. Designed to be versatile and functional, they can be used on their own or mixed with floor lamps and sconces to illuminate both big and small spaces, whether you're shopping for your living room, bedroom, or hallway. From sculptural designs to high-design lamps that embrace natural elements, scroll through for our top modern lighting picks.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

The Best Modern Table Lamps

1. Rivet Modern Glass Globe Table Lamp, $42.59

See More Photos

At less than $50, this modern LED table lamp is hard not to love. With a milky-white glass globe and metal base with a brass finish, it'll offer ambient lighting wherever you put it.

Advertisement

2. Wooj Design The Wavy Table Lamp, $130-$185

See More Photos

If you love wavy home decor, this table lamp from Wooj is a must. Crafted in Brooklyn, it'll give your space a soft and subtle glow.

Advertisement

3. Anthropologie Neko Table Lamp, $198

See More Photos

This ceramic table lamp has a gorgeous sculpted base that'll add visual interest to living rooms or even home offices.

Advertisement

4. Threshold Fluted Ceramic Mini Table Lamp, $12

See More Photos

Perfect for small side tables, this mini, fluted accent lamp is perfect for minimalist spaces.

Advertisement

5. AllModern Scotia Lamp, $116

See More Photos

Go for a modern Scandinavian look with this gorgeous ceramic and wood lamp paired with a white linen drum shade.

Advertisement

6. Lamps Plus Rhys Black Metal Mushroom Dome Modern Table Lamps (set of 2), $99.99

See More Photos

A modern lamp with a retro feel, this design gives '70's-inspired mushroom lamps an updated look.

Advertisement

7. AllModern Gio Lamp, $110

See More Photos

Light and portable with a hint of an industrial vibe, this table lamp takes classic table lamp design up a notch.

Advertisement

8. West Elm Metalized Glass USB Table Lamp, $159-$318

See More Photos

With a design this chic, you wouldn't believe that this minimalistic table lamp doubles as a charger with a built-in USB port.

9. Honey and Ivy Aspen Table Lamp, $49.99

See More Photos

Sustainably made in Portland, this modern mushroom design will add texture and ambient lighting to your home.

10. Project 62 Dimmable Globe Ambient Lamp, $35

See More Photos

Complete with an LED light bulb, you can adjust this gold globe lamp's brightness with a convenient rotary dimmer switch.

11. Blu Dot Punk Lamp, $350-$425

See More Photos

Don't let this compact lamp fool you. While compact, its colorful and modern take on a retro design will brighten up any room.

12. Nelson Ball Tripod Lamp, $495

See More Photos

Take a stab at organic and modern style with this tripod table lamp.

13. West Elm Recycled Glass Table Lamp, $159-$318

See More Photos

Made in a Fair Trade Certified facility, this best-selling lamp at West Elm will give your room a bright and airy feel.

14. AllModern Sullo Metal Table Lamp, $150

See More Photos

This dual-bulb table lamp has a sleek black finish with a matching faux marble base, ideal for minimalist living rooms and bedrooms.

15. Lulu and Georgia Regina Andrew Happy Table Lamp, $500

See More Photos

Playful and modern, this lamp's silhouette is the statement piece your living room is missing.

16. CB2 Ayla Crystal Table Lamp, $279

See More Photos

A solid crystal sphere and an oversized black lampshade make this piece both simple and chic.

17. Fatboy Transloetje Rechargeable LED Table Lamp, $129

See More Photos

Small, portable, and undeniably chic, this table lamp can be used on bedside tables, desks, and more.

18. Zipcode Design Margie Table Lamp, $47.50

See More Photos

This monochromatic design gives new meaning to classic table lamps.

19. AllModern Mia Globe Table Lamp, $68

See More Photos

Perfect for both living rooms and bedrooms, this striking silhouette will turn heads in any space.

20. Hashtag Home Jackson Table Lamp, $59.99

See More Photos

Give your end table a little update with this modern table lamp, made with a rectangular base and matching lampshade.

21. nuLOOM Pierre Iron Brass Table Lamp, $120.45

See More Photos

This pick from Overstock can basically double as a functional art piece.

22. Pottery Barn Amara Marble Table Lamp, $199

See More Photos

Introduce marble into your space with this stunning geometric lamp from Pottery Barn.

23. CB2 Aurellia Polished Brass Table Lamp, $349

See More Photos

Designed by Brett Beldock, this table lamp brings a modern, futuristic edge to your home.

24. 360 Lighting Modern Table Lamp, $44.99

See More Photos

Grace your space with modern and contemporary design with this stunning (and pretty affordable) piece.

25. AllModern Dez Metal Novelty Lamp, $180

See More Photos

Made from metal with a beautiful brass finish, this beautiful lamp will elevate your space while offering a beautiful glow.

best desk lamps 2022
20 Desk Lamps That Will Brighten up Your View
by Pauline Lacsamana
A dining room behind an archway. The walls are white and there is a long wood table surrounded by a bench and four wood chairs. There is a large woven pendant light on the ceiling and a floral painting on the wall.
5 Outdated Lighting Trends, According to Designers
by Sam Manzella
Stacked Ball Floor Lamp
25 Floor Lamps That Will Brighten Up Your Living Room
by Pauline Lacsamana

Advertisement

By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy