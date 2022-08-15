The 25 Best Modern Table Lamps To Light Up Your Space in Style

If you want to brighten up your space in style, it's time to invest in a modern table lamp. Designed to be versatile and functional, they can be used on their own or mixed with floor lamps and sconces to illuminate both big and small spaces, whether you're shopping for your living room, bedroom, or hallway. From sculptural designs to high-design lamps that embrace natural elements, scroll through for our top modern lighting picks.

The Best Modern Table Lamps

At less than $50, this modern LED table lamp is hard not to love. With a milky-white glass globe and metal base with a brass finish, it'll offer ambient lighting wherever you put it.

If you love wavy home decor, this table lamp from Wooj is a must. Crafted in Brooklyn, it'll give your space a soft and subtle glow.

This ceramic table lamp has a gorgeous sculpted base that'll add visual interest to living rooms or even home offices.

Perfect for small side tables, this mini, fluted accent lamp is perfect for minimalist spaces.

Go for a modern Scandinavian look with this gorgeous ceramic and wood lamp paired with a white linen drum shade.

A modern lamp with a retro feel, this design gives '70's-inspired mushroom lamps an updated look.

Light and portable with a hint of an industrial vibe, this table lamp takes classic table lamp design up a notch.

With a design this chic, you wouldn't believe that this minimalistic table lamp doubles as a charger with a built-in USB port.

Sustainably made in Portland, this modern mushroom design will add texture and ambient lighting to your home.

Complete with an LED light bulb, you can adjust this gold globe lamp's brightness with a convenient rotary dimmer switch.

Don't let this compact lamp fool you. While compact, its colorful and modern take on a retro design will brighten up any room.

Take a stab at organic and modern style with this tripod table lamp.

Made in a Fair Trade Certified facility, this best-selling lamp at West Elm will give your room a bright and airy feel.

This dual-bulb table lamp has a sleek black finish with a matching faux marble base, ideal for minimalist living rooms and bedrooms.

Playful and modern, this lamp's silhouette is the statement piece your living room is missing.

A solid crystal sphere and an oversized black lampshade make this piece both simple and chic.

Small, portable, and undeniably chic, this table lamp can be used on bedside tables, desks, and more.

This monochromatic design gives new meaning to classic table lamps.

Perfect for both living rooms and bedrooms, this striking silhouette will turn heads in any space.

Give your end table a little update with this modern table lamp, made with a rectangular base and matching lampshade.

This pick from Overstock can basically double as a functional art piece.

Introduce marble into your space with this stunning geometric lamp from Pottery Barn.

Designed by Brett Beldock, this table lamp brings a modern, futuristic edge to your home.

Grace your space with modern and contemporary design with this stunning (and pretty affordable) piece.

Made from metal with a beautiful brass finish, this beautiful lamp will elevate your space while offering a beautiful glow.