25 Floor Lamps That Will Brighten Up Your Living Room

By Pauline Lacsamana Updated August 2, 2022
Between arc floor lamps and task lighting, there are plenty of living room lighting ideas to help you brighten up your space. And one of the best options for large spaces like living rooms is a floor lamp. From midcentury modern styles to multifunctional shelf lamps, scroll through for our favorite living room floor lamps.

The Best Floor Lamps for Living Rooms

1. West Elm 62-Inch Hudson Diffused Floor Lamp, $359

If dreamy ambient lighting is your goal, try this diffused floor lamp from West Elm. It has a vintage-style design and offers a soft glow, making it perfect for cozy corners of your living space.

2. 360 Lighting 64-Inch Aaron Aged Brass Finish Adjustable 3-Light Modern Floor Lamp, $99.99

Here's an affordable find that gives you not one, but three, lights to illuminate your living room. Each light is adjustable and has its own switch, giving you full control of your lighting.

3. Urban Outfitters 70-Inch Shana Floor Lamp, $349

If you want a floor lamp that doubles as art, go for the Shana Floor Lamp. It has a cut-out base with subtle texture that would work well in boho, modern, or minimalist homes.

4. Brightech 65-Inch Luna LED Floor Lamp, $89.99

This gorgeous globe floor lamp is both simple and elegant.

5. World Market 59.1-Inch Natural Paper Rattan and Wood 2-Light Floor Lamp, $199.99

With a shade made from woven paper rattan, this floor lamp will instantly give your living room a more relaxed ambiance.

6. Lamps Plus 72.5-Inch 4-Light Torchiere Floor Lamp, $399.99

For indirect, but generous lighting, opt for a classic torchiere lamp, like this bestseller from Lamps Plus.

7. Red Barrel Studio 61-Inch Morrisonville Floor Lamp, $307.50

Between either brushed steel and antique brass finishes and a neutral drum shade, this modern take on a traditional design will blend in with any decor style.

8. AllModern 61.5-Inch Cas Floor Lamp, $325

This tripod floor lamp is beyond sleek, thanks to its monochromatic, modern black frame.

9. Raymour & Flanigan 63.5-Inch Cap Floor Lamp, $200.95

A black dome shade and brass finish accents give this lamp a cool and retro vibe.

10. Herman Miller 61.5-Inch Nelson Cigar Lotus Floor Lamp, $995

Midcentury modern lovers will appreciate this Herman Miller bubble lamp. With a rounded, lined shade, it will brighten any corner with a soft light.

11. Blu Dot 67.5-Inch Perimeter Floor Lamp, $600

This stunning modern floor lamp features a looped metal base and oversized fabric lamp shade that will surely make a statement in your living room.

12. Regency Hill 54-Inch Modern Pharmacy Floor Lamp, $129.99

This swing arm floor lamp has an adjustable height and vintage-inspired design that would look amazing next to your accent chair or sofa.

13. Adesso 82-Inch Trinity Arc Floor Lamp, $150

Add warmth to your home with this rustic light fixture. It has three arched lights with beige fabric shades that would be perfect positioned by a sectional or sofa.

14. Rachel Zoe 62-Inch Marble Base Double Pull Floor Lamp, $79.99

Leave it to HomeGoods to have an affordable and stylish floor lamp.

15. Pottery Barn 59-Inch Leroy PB Charge Floor Lamp, $529

We love a multifunctional piece of furniture, and this shelf floor lamp from Pottery Barn fits the bill. With three shelves and two USB ports, you can use this lamp as an end table and charging station.

16. Lulu and Georgia 48.5-Inch Shany Floor Lamp, $298-$348

Available in black and a matte black and brass combo, this modern design will give you soft and cozy lighting.

17. Serena & Lily 65-Inch Springview Floor Lamp, $998

Inspired by bobbin furniture, this lamp from Serena & Lily will take you one step closer to getting the coastal grandmother decor of your dreams. And on top of its beautiful design, it has a built-in shelf, so you can skip out on an end table.

18. Wrought Studio Perlis 67-Inch Arched Floor Lamp, $190.99

With a bell-shaped shade and metallic finish, this arc lamp will complete any modern living room.

19. Opalhouse 62-Inch Gold Floor Lamp, $100

Go for the gold with this metal floor lamp. It features a perforated, globe shade and has a rotary dimmer switch so you can get just the right amount of ambient lighting.

20. AllModern 63-Inch Flemings Dimmable LED Task Floor Lamp, $194

This retro metal floor lamp features sleek lines, an adjustable swing arm, and a dimmer, making it the perfect reading lamp.

21. Anthropologie 54-Inch Topanga Jute Floor Lamp, $698

Introduce boho chic style into your space with this stunning light source made from mixed materials, including jute, marble, and metal.

22. West Elm 66-Inch Midcentury Tripod Floor Lamp, $399

This gorgeous tripod floor lamp has a sleek twisted base, giving it an upgraded midcentury modern look.

23. Addlon 65-Inch LED Floor Lamp, $39.99

If you like modern and industrial home decor, add this budget-friendly floor lamp to your Amazon cart. It has a stunning glass shade giving you plenty of light making it perfect for reading nooks. Plus, it comes with two LED bulbs.

24. Govee 57-Inch RGBIC Floor Lamp, $149.99

Take your pick between millions of colors, dimmable features, and lighting effects with this modern floor lamp.

25. Kelly Clarkson Home 60-Inch Column Floor Lamp, $189.99

Tap into French country design with a beautiful turned base design and a linen shade.

Why should I use a floor lamp in the living room?

Whether your living room is large or small, you can always count on floor lamps to upgrade your space. Not only are they a great additional light source, but they can also add ambiance to your living room and act as a multifunctional piece of decor.

According to John Barnes, design expert at Lamps Plus, floor lamps are perfect for living rooms with limited natural light or if you want to accentuate certain parts of your space. "You can tuck them into a dark room corner or place them in a conversation area to add a bit of light," Barnes says. "No installation hassle, just set them in place and plug them in."

They also allow you to create layers of light and make your space more inviting. "Think pools of light from various light sources that lead your eye around a room and give it a warm, beautiful look," Barnes says.

Floor lamps can also be multifunctional. Between floor lamps with shelves and built-in end tables to task lamps with adjustable lights for reading, you can find the perfect design to complete your living room.

