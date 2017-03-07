25 Floor Lamps That Will Brighten Up Your Living Room

Between arc floor lamps and task lighting, there are plenty of living room lighting ideas to help you brighten up your space. And one of the best options for large spaces like living rooms is a floor lamp. From midcentury modern styles to multifunctional shelf lamps, scroll through for our favorite living room floor lamps.

The Best Floor Lamps for Living Rooms

If dreamy ambient lighting is your goal, try this diffused floor lamp from West Elm. It has a vintage-style design and offers a soft glow, making it perfect for cozy corners of your living space.

Here's an affordable find that gives you not one, but three, lights to illuminate your living room. Each light is adjustable and has its own switch, giving you full control of your lighting.

If you want a floor lamp that doubles as art, go for the Shana Floor Lamp. It has a cut-out base with subtle texture that would work well in boho, modern, or minimalist homes.

This gorgeous globe floor lamp is both simple and elegant.

With a shade made from woven paper rattan, this floor lamp will instantly give your living room a more relaxed ambiance.

For indirect, but generous lighting, opt for a classic torchiere lamp, like this bestseller from Lamps Plus.

Between either brushed steel and antique brass finishes and a neutral drum shade, this modern take on a traditional design will blend in with any decor style.

This tripod floor lamp is beyond sleek, thanks to its monochromatic, modern black frame.

A black dome shade and brass finish accents give this lamp a cool and retro vibe.

Midcentury modern lovers will appreciate this Herman Miller bubble lamp. With a rounded, lined shade, it will brighten any corner with a soft light.

This stunning modern floor lamp features a looped metal base and oversized fabric lamp shade that will surely make a statement in your living room.

This swing arm floor lamp has an adjustable height and vintage-inspired design that would look amazing next to your accent chair or sofa.

Add warmth to your home with this rustic light fixture. It has three arched lights with beige fabric shades that would be perfect positioned by a sectional or sofa.

Leave it to HomeGoods to have an affordable and stylish floor lamp.

We love a multifunctional piece of furniture, and this shelf floor lamp from Pottery Barn fits the bill. With three shelves and two USB ports, you can use this lamp as an end table and charging station.

Available in black and a matte black and brass combo, this modern design will give you soft and cozy lighting.

Inspired by bobbin furniture, this lamp from Serena & Lily will take you one step closer to getting the coastal grandmother decor of your dreams. And on top of its beautiful design, it has a built-in shelf, so you can skip out on an end table.

With a bell-shaped shade and metallic finish, this arc lamp will complete any modern living room.

Go for the gold with this metal floor lamp. It features a perforated, globe shade and has a rotary dimmer switch so you can get just the right amount of ambient lighting.

This retro metal floor lamp features sleek lines, an adjustable swing arm, and a dimmer, making it the perfect reading lamp.

Introduce boho chic style into your space with this stunning light source made from mixed materials, including jute, marble, and metal.

This gorgeous tripod floor lamp has a sleek twisted base, giving it an upgraded midcentury modern look.

If you like modern and industrial home decor, add this budget-friendly floor lamp to your Amazon cart. It has a stunning glass shade giving you plenty of light making it perfect for reading nooks. Plus, it comes with two LED bulbs.

Take your pick between millions of colors, dimmable features, and lighting effects with this modern floor lamp.

Tap into French country design with a beautiful turned base design and a linen shade.

Why should I use a floor lamp in the living room?

Whether your living room is large or small, you can always count on floor lamps to upgrade your space. Not only are they a great additional light source, but they can also add ambiance to your living room and act as a multifunctional piece of decor.

According to John Barnes, design expert at Lamps Plus, floor lamps are perfect for living rooms with limited natural light or if you want to accentuate certain parts of your space. "You can tuck them into a dark room corner or place them in a conversation area to add a bit of light," Barnes says. "No installation hassle, just set them in place and plug them in."

They also allow you to create layers of light and make your space more inviting. "Think pools of light from various light sources that lead your eye around a room and give it a warm, beautiful look," Barnes says.

Floor lamps can also be multifunctional. Between floor lamps with shelves and built-in end tables to task lamps with adjustable lights for reading, you can find the perfect design to complete your living room.