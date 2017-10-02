15 Floor Lamps That Also Have Shelving

When you live in a home that's short on space, you're familiar with the art of compromise; after all, you can only have so many pieces of furniture and home decor in a small room. But there's an answer — at least when it comes to lighting. Behold the beauty of the hybrid shelf floor lamp: a piece that provides storage (and sometimes doubles as an end table), while also bringing necessary light to your space. Check out a few of our favorite floor lamp shelves below.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

The Best Floor Lamps With Shelving

Want to dress up your bedroom or living room with a retro-style floor lamp? Try this pick from West Elm equipped with two shelves and three globe shades that light your space with an extra-warm glow.

Advertisement

Get cozy coastal grandmother vibes with this floor lamp inspired by traditional bobbin furniture. With a turned wood design, two timeless color options, and a built-in table, it's perfect for living rooms, nurseries, home offices, and more.

Advertisement

With faux marble display shelves and a gold metal lamp shade and base, this floor lamp will instantly elevate any space, even on a budget.

Advertisement

Here's a modern floor lamp that's multifunctionality at its finest. In addition to three storage shelves and a textured linen shade, the top shelf has a hidden charging station to power up your smartphone while you lounge on your sofa.

Advertisement

Seamlessly blend boho and modern design with this compact, small-space-friendly floor lamp that features a handcrafted rattan shade and black and natural wood accents.

Advertisement

Make a major statement with this unique floor lamp from Anthropologie. On top of having a convenient shelf space, it also has a pleated shade, vibrant tassels, and a stunning gold base that'll make art deco lovers swoon.

Advertisement

This affordable, Alexa-compatible floor lamp comes with four shelves and three drawers to maximize your storage space and also comes with an LED bulb that will last you up to 20 years.

Advertisement

You can't go wrong with a simple design, like this sleek and slender lamp from Blu Dot.

Built-in LED lights make this floor lamp perfect for displaying small trinkets, picture frames, and more. And with three light settings, you can create the perfect ambiance.

If you love the look of an arc floor lamp but need a little extra shelf space, add this stunning modern find to your cart ASAP.

Ditch a standard table lamp and consider this three-shelf floor lamp from Wayfair, which comes in three finishes: black and walnut, brushed nickel, and gold and white.

A brushed steel finish and glass tabletops make this pick perfect for modern homes.

Opt for a contemporary and modern design with this arc floor lamp, complete with a gorgeous gold frame, glass tabletop, and round glass shade.

If rustic is your go-to style, this antique-inspired tripod floor lamp is for you.

With clean and simple lines, this floor lamp is both functional and stylish. It would go perfectly in a studio, dorm, or any space with a bright and airy design.