15 Floor Lamps That Also Have Shelving

When you live in a home that's short on space, you're familiar with the art of compromise; after all, you can only have so many pieces of furniture and home decor in a small room. But there's an answer — at least when it comes to lighting. Behold the beauty of the hybrid shelf floor lamp: a piece that provides storage (and sometimes doubles as an end table), while also bringing necessary light to your space. Check out a few of our favorite floor lamp shelves below.

The Best Floor Lamps With Shelving

1. West Elm Trio Globe Shelf Floor Lamp, $300

See More Photos

Want to dress up your bedroom or living room with a retro-style floor lamp? Try this pick from West Elm equipped with two shelves and three globe shades that light your space with an extra-warm glow.

2. Serena & Lily Springview Floor Lamp, $898

See More Photos

Get cozy coastal grandmother vibes with this floor lamp inspired by traditional bobbin furniture. With a turned wood design, two timeless color options, and a built-in table, it's perfect for living rooms, nurseries, home offices, and more.

3. Everly Quinn Akram Column Floor Lamp, $149.99

See More Photos

With faux marble display shelves and a gold metal lamp shade and base, this floor lamp will instantly elevate any space, even on a budget.

4. Pottery Barn Leroy Charge Floor Lamp, $529

See More Photos

Here's a modern floor lamp that's multifunctionality at its finest. In addition to three storage shelves and a textured linen shade, the top shelf has a hidden charging station to power up your smartphone while you lounge on your sofa.

5. World Market Tristan Natural And Black Rattan Floor Lamp With Shelves, $199.99

See More Photos

Seamlessly blend boho and modern design with this compact, small-space-friendly floor lamp that features a handcrafted rattan shade and black and natural wood accents.

6. Anthropologie Dorette Floor Lamp, $798

See More Photos

Make a major statement with this unique floor lamp from Anthropologie. On top of having a convenient shelf space, it also has a pleated shade, vibrant tassels, and a stunning gold base that'll make art deco lovers swoon.

7. Brightech Maxwell Drawer Edition Modern Shelf Floor Lamp With Drawers, $119.99

See More Photos

This affordable, Alexa-compatible floor lamp comes with four shelves and three drawers to maximize your storage space and also comes with an LED bulb that will last you up to 20 years.

8. Blu Dot Note Large Floor Lamp With Table, $850

See More Photos

You can't go wrong with a simple design, like this sleek and slender lamp from Blu Dot.

9. Latitude Run Fancy Column Floor Lamp With Shelves and 3-in-1 Dimmable LED, $159.99

See More Photos

Built-in LED lights make this floor lamp perfect for displaying small trinkets, picture frames, and more. And with three light settings, you can create the perfect ambiance.

10. AllModern Dimmable Arched Floor Lamp, $860

See More Photos

If you love the look of an arc floor lamp but need a little extra shelf space, add this stunning modern find to your cart ASAP.

11. Mercer41 Snowhill Column Floor Lamp, $144.99

See More Photos

Ditch a standard table lamp and consider this three-shelf floor lamp from Wayfair, which comes in three finishes: black and walnut, brushed nickel, and gold and white.

12. Adesso Leonard Shelf Floor Lamp, $269

See More Photos

A brushed steel finish and glass tabletops make this pick perfect for modern homes.

13. Raymour & Flanigan Trombone Floor Lamp With Table, $219.95

See More Photos

Opt for a contemporary and modern design with this arc floor lamp, complete with a gorgeous gold frame, glass tabletop, and round glass shade.

14. Birch Lane Goldberg Solid Wood Floor Lamp, $329

See More Photos

If rustic is your go-to style, this antique-inspired tripod floor lamp is for you.

15. Threshold Shelf Floor Lamp, $60

See More Photos

With clean and simple lines, this floor lamp is both functional and stylish. It would go perfectly in a studio, dorm, or any space with a bright and airy design.

