12 Boho Lighting Ideas That Will Warm Up Your Home

Teeming with natural textures, earthy neutrals, and soothing vibes, bohemian decor accents instantly make a room feel a little bit brighter — metaphorically. Boho lighting, however, also makes things brighter in a literal sense.

From pendants and sconces to floor and table lamps, boho lighting can come in a variety of shapes, colors, and budgets — and is pretty much guaranteed to upgrade your home. Keep scrolling for 12 boho-style light fixtures that will cozy up your space in no time.

1. Get tied up in rope.

A little rope goes a long way in a boho-style room. This playful pendant by Austin-based Etsy artisan Sitos Shop features a macramé rope that can be creatively wrapped around any rafter or beam for an organic look.

2. Go for the gold.

When it comes to metal fixtures, warm gold and brass finishes feel the most boho. This perforated, Moroccan-style pendant creates beautifully patterned shadows when it's illuminated, making for an ideal evening ambiance.

​Get the look​: Safi Antique Brass Moroccan Mini Pendant Light, $149.99

3. Explore light-toned woods.

Light-toned woods like white oak, birch, and maple fit well into the boho aesthetic. A perfect example? This curvy floor lamp with a classic drum shade and a flared metal base.

​Get the look​: Milo Floor Lamp, $269

4. Make friends with rattan.

Searching for a sophisticated way to bring boho style into your home? Rattan, the long palms often used for woven furniture and decor, always makes a strong, elevated boho statement.

5. Feather it up.

Feathers are a staple of boho decor, so incorporating them into your lighting is a must. Soft and fluffy, this feather-covered chandelier is giving all the bird energy we need.

6. Consider draped fabric.

Your ceiling is brimming with boho design potential — it just takes the right flush mount to fulfill it. This scalloped-edge, draped fabric fixture adds ivory-hued charm to any ceiling it graces.

7. Use bamboo.

You can always count on bamboo to give a room some boho flair. Crafted with overlapping layers of bamboo twigs, this nest-like pendant emits a diffused, tan light.

8. Commit to a nature motif.

Forget subtlety and fully commit to the earthy nature theme with a pendant that's not only made of rattan, but also looks like a blooming flower of tropical leaf-shaped petals.

9. Invest in some tassels.

Never underestimate the boho-inspired impact of a tasseled pendant light. We love this one that comes clad in neutral hanging tassels and looks flawless hanging above a kitchen island or a sink-right-in bed.

10. Channel global travels with a lantern.

Boho style is defined by a layered look filled with treasures that have been collected over time. If you haven't procured an enchanting lantern on your far-flung travels, we recommend you purchase a Mediterranean bazaar-inspired one for the same effect.

11. Shop sculptural.

There's no reason your light fixture shouldn't double as art. Boho lovers will totally swoon for this museum-quality abstract floor lamp, which is made of rich, reddish wood and two frosted glass bulbs.

12. Embrace the animals.

The animal kingdom is inherently boho, so leaning into this whimsical metallic lamp with a fox-shaped base and a tiny bumblebee finial is completely on-brand.