Where to Buy Furniture Online: 28 Best Places to Furnish Your Space

Buying furniture online is both a blessing and a curse. A major pro is that the options are endless. No matter what you're looking for — whether it's a desk for your home office or a new piece of furniture you saw trending on TikTok — you can find it with a few clicks of a mouse and get it delivered directly to your door. But for some, all the stores to choose from online can make furniture shopping even harder. To make upgrading your home so much easier, we rounded up the top furniture retailers based on the interior design style.
From midcentury modern to art deco, here are the best places to shop for furniture online.
Best Places for a Little Bit of Everything
Let's be real — Amazon is the absolute best for quick and convenient online shopping. As you can imagine, Amazon has everything you need, including virtually any style of furniture. You can find everything from affordable sleeper sofas to high-end design dupes.
Our pick: Harmati Coffee Table, $159.99
Get more than kitchen organizers, sleep accessories, and dorm room storage at Bed Bath & Beyond. The retailer is stocked with indoor and outdoor furniture, most of which are pretty budget-friendly.
One Kings Lane has an assortment of furniture from designer to vintage. Whether you're looking for bed frames or dressers, the retailer has no shortage of luxe pieces.
Our pick: Everleigh Sofa, $2,995
Need to deck out your living room or upgrade your bedroom? Overstock's got you covered. And the best part is, the retailer typically has a sale going on, so you can score furniture online at unbeatable price points.
Wayfair is a one-stop shop for all things home. From home improvement to home decor to affordable furniture, Wayfair has it all.
Believe it or not, Walmart has some hidden gems in the furniture department. With boho-chic items from Drew Barrymore's Flower Home collection to an entire Queer Eye line, you can change up your interiors without breaking the bank.
Our pick: Tufted Chaise Lounge, $1,081.82
Whether you're shopping for midcentury modern styles or more minimalist, Scandinavian vibes, you're bound to find something to spruce up your living space at Target.
Our pick: Project 62 Arthur Tufted Storage Bench, $180
Ever since T.J. Maxx took its inventory to the internet, it's been one of the best places to buy furniture online. With its lineup of glam side tables to boho accent chairs, it'll be tough not to find a steal here.
Our pick: Privilege Accent Table, $49.99
Would this really be a furniture roundup without mentioning this iconic Swedish furniture brand? IKEA is the epitome of affordable minimalist and Scandinavian furniture with plenty of designs that you can decorate your home with as is or use a fun TikTok hack.
Our pick: Billy Bookcase, $49
Along with a selection of midcentury modern decor and furniture, Design Within Reach features Scandinavian-inspired pieces from Danish and Swedish designers, too.
Our pick: Carl Hansen & Søn Wishbone Chair, $825
HAY is filled with Danish-inspired, minimalist designs, including sofas, dining tables, bar stools and more.
Our pick: Silhouette Sofa, $4,995
Best Places to Buy Boho Furniture
If you're looking for boho-inspired furniture, look no further than Anthropologie. It has eclectic designs — from patchwork modular sofas to accent pieces with geometric patterns — to transform any space into your little oasis.
Our pick: Hand Carved Samuel Buffet, $1,398
Urban Outfitters may be known for its fashion, but you're not going to want to skip out on all of the furniture it has in stock. The trendy retailer has a mix of boho, midcentury modern, and Scandinavian styles that can help you create your coolest space yet.
Our pick: Mabelle Bed, $1,199
World Market is chock full of boho home decor and furniture, including jute rugs and rattan and cane bookshelves.
Best Places to Buy Art Deco Furniture
CB2 has a unique selection of glam and art deco finds, including glam accent chairs to credenzas with metallic accents.
Our pick: Dorset Linen Credenza, $1,699
Jonathan Adler was basically made for art deco lovers and maximalists. The retailer has a flair for the dramatics with eye-catching pieces like velvet sofas and lucite side and accent tables.
Our pick: Wright Sofa With Bullion Fringe, $3,995
Best Places to Buy Midcentury Modern Furniture
Article has a mix of modern and midcentury modern finds you'll want to add to your cart immediately. On top of the stunning designs, you can bet the furniture is built to last with sturdy frames and solid construction.
Our pick: Sven Charme Tan Loveseat Sofa, $1,799
If you're on the hunt for midcentury modern pieces, make sure to buy your furniture at West Elm. The retailer has stylish, high-quality furniture, including living room and dining room upgrades from dinner tables and chairs to leather sectionals and sofas.
Our pick: Midcentury Expandable Dining Table, $899-$1,099
Best Places to Buy Rustic and Farmhouse Furniture
Get rustic and farmhouse vibes at none other than Birch Lane. At this retailer, you can find everything from coffee tables with distressed finishes to cozy couches you'll want to sink right into.
Our pick: Lemmons Coffee Table, $351.99
The Home Depot has quite a few design styles available, but be sure to look out for rustic and cottagecore-inspired designs, from weathered storage benches to wooden pantries.
Best Places to Buy Modern Furniture
Score sweet modern furniture and decor at Apt2B, including dining tables, bed frames, and more.
Our pick: Lofton Platform Bed, $1,898
Shop all things modern at one of Wayfair's sister brands. AllModern has tons of sleek designs from TV stands to sofas.
Our pick: Cambon TV Stand, $1,473
Buy everything from comfortable seating for your living room to standing desks from your home office at Burrow, all with a modern twist.
Our pick: Pilot Standing Desk, $1,295
Best Places to Buy Contemporary and Traditional Furniture
Crate and Barrel has everything from sleek modern pieces to more contemporary furniture and traditional designs.
Our pick: Willy White Plaster Pedestal Side Table, $299
Shop classic and traditional furniture at Pottery Barn, including bulky living room pieces and statement-worthy accents.
Our pick: Ludlow Trunk End Table with Stand, $499
Best Places to Buy Vintage and Secondhand Furniture
Track down antique and modern furniture and decor at 1stdibs. Score anything from luxury sofas to chic nightstands.
Etsy has everything from handmade furniture to one-of-a-kind vintage finds. Not only can you score pretty great deals, but you also get to support small, independent sellers.
Pauline is Hunker’s Associate Commerce Editor. She covers all things home and shopping, whether it's the next must-have product launch or a roundup of the best home and decor sales. You can reach out to her at pauline.lacsamana@hunker.com.