Need an Affordable Bathroom Vanity? 12 Places to Shop

A beautiful vanity can be a total game changer for your bathroom. Luckily, good-looking bathroom vanities are easier to find than you might think. We did a little digging and uncovered some of the best places you can buy bathroom vanities online with ease. Whether you're looking for a minimalist-friendly open shelf cabinet or a luxe double sink style, here are 12 websites where you can score a stylish bathroom vanity.

1. Overstock

If you're searching a quality bathroom vanity in a range of styles and price points, look no further than Overstock. In addition to farmhouse-inspired sinks and modern wood models, the online retailer has several sleek metal options to choose from.

​Get the look​: Swiss Madison Metal Frame Open Shelf Bathroom Vanity, $459.49

2. The Home Depot

You can always count on The Home Depot for attractive and affordable bathroom vanities. Along with an assortment of classic and contemporary styles, the popular home improvement store's site sells all the parts you need to custom-create your own dream vanity — think sink, fixtures, stand — if you can't find an already-made model that suits your needs.

​Get the look​: Hamilton Double Bath Vanity in Ivory, $899.40

3. Pottery Barn

If you're searching for a sophisticated bathroom vanity, sans the hefty price tag, then look no further than Pottery Barn. In addition to supplying a plethora of — Phoebe, look away — apothecary-inspired bathroom vanities, the site offers several styles composed of reclaimed wood (in the event you're looking for something more eco-friendly).

​Get the look​: Clarence Apothecary Single Sink Vanity, $2,299

4. Rejuvenation

Leave it to Rejuvenation to have a slew of luxe bathroom vanities you can purchase online with the click of a key. Be prepared to pay a little more for its high-end, often artisanal-quality offerings, but rest assured you'll have the best-looking bathroom vanity on the block.

​Get the look​: Marquam Teak Double Vanity, $4,299

5. Joss & Main

If you're a fan of sleek and affordable bathroom vanities, then we found the site for you. Joss & Main is brimming with beautiful bathroom vanity options in a range of sizes, styles, and materials, many of which are priced under $500 a pop.

6. Amazon

Believe it or not, Amazon has a seriously solid selection of bathroom vanities—and many are Prime-eligible! Along with modern sink stands and marble-topped models, the mega-retailer offers an assortment of farmhouse style bathroom vanities, including ones with sliding barn doors.

7. Wayfair

Wayfair is your online destination for stylish and affordable bathroom vanities. In addition to supplying an array of chic single vanities with storage and rustic double-sink styles, the site has an impressive sale section that's filled with major markdowns.

8. Kitchen & Bath Authority

Consider Kitchen & Bath Authority your one-stop shop for all things bathroom vanity-related. Along with providing over 20,000 styles of bathroom vanities to choose from, the site sells coordinating mirrors and storage accessories for several of its bestselling styles.

​Get the look​: Legion Furniture 24 Inch Vanity in Espresso, $504.71

9. Signature Hardware

Where better to shop for vanities than a site devoted solely to kitchen and bathroom furniture and fixtures? Signature Hardware supplies a slew of upscale single and double bathroom vanities that are made from artisanal materials, like teak wood.

10. West Elm

Dreaming of a midcentury bathroom vanity that won't deplete your bank account? Head over to West Elm for access to a superb selection of clean-lined bath consoles in an array of swanky finishes that don't cost an arm and a leg.

​Get the look​: Mid Century Single Bath Console, $1,399

11. AllModern

As a sister brand to Wayfair, AllModern touts the same can't-be-beat prices, but with a midcentury modern flair. Check out their massive selection of budget-friendly bathroom vanities, all with free shipping.

12. Birch Lane

Another sister brand of Wayfair, Birch Lane is perfect for sprucing up your bathroom with a farmhouse vibe. While a little bit pricier than Wayfair, it still touts affordable options and goes big with style and flair. If you're looking for a coastal- or farmhouse-inspired piece in your bathroom, look no further.