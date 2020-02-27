20 Modern Bathroom Vanities That Will Make You Love Brushing Your Teeth

A modern vanity can be a total game changer for your bathroom remodel. To help, we searched the web high and low and gathered some of the coolest modern bathroom vanities we could find. From sleek marble-topped styles to floating ones and more, scroll down for 20 contemporary bathroom vanity ideas to inspire your own.

Single Sink

1. Let the shapes shine.

A midcentury-style bathroom vanity with an asymmetrical wood base and a thick white vanity top makes an ultramodern statement in a monochrome bathroom.

2. Go for marble and gold.

A clean-lined vanity with a marble top and an open metal base instantly modernizes an old-fashioned bathroom.

3. Forge a floating effect.

In the market for a minimalist bathroom vanity that provides plenty of storage opportunity? This features two full-extending drawers and mounts seamlessly with ease. For extra storage, remember that your medicine cabinet can be floating as well.

4. Look for lucite details.

A modern bathroom vanity with Lucite knobs brings a touch of contemporary flair to a bathroom without overpowering the space.

​​Get the look​​: Anthropologie Odetta Single Bathroom Vanity, $1,998

5. Be bold.

A colorful modern freestanding vanity brightens up a neutral bathroom in no time.

6. Try something two-toned.

Prefer your bathroom vanities with a little bit more edge? A white lacquered wall mount vanity with a walnut drawer front creates a chic, two-toned bathroom scene—no floor space necessary.

7. The more finishes, the merrier.

Turn a white bathroom wall into an artful display with the help of a minimalist modern vanity finished in three different colors.

8. Consider a concrete top.

Few things make a bath feel more modern than a raw-finished sink. This one boasts a concrete block-style countertop and an airy open wood storage shelf to boot.

​​Get the look​: Frances Single Sink Vanity, $2,299

9. Find something small space-friendly.

Dreaming of a modern bathroom vanity that's every bit as space-savvy as it is sleek? This wall-mounted set features a birch wood base with a built-in soft close drawer that lets you tuck away toiletries from plain sight. Or, it'll be just the thing for a diminutive powder room.

10. Go monochromatic.

The quintessential modern hue of choice? It's matte black, of course, and you can go for broke with the dramatic shade when it comes to your bathroom vanity.

11. Embrace linear details.

Smooth, streamlined, and polished are often words that are associated with modern design, and you can include those details when choosing your bathroom vanity — this one with an integrated sink is a perfect example.

12. It’s all about geometry.

When shopping for modern bathroom vanities, be sure to look out for geometric details, like the rectangular lucite pulls seen on this chic vanity.

13. Think of it as an art piece.

Just because something is functional doesn't mean it can't add artistic value to a space, even a bathroom. For a modern take, look for creative, shapely details included in the vanity design.

14. Be minimal.

One of the hallmarks of modern style is minimalism, allowing quiet details to communicate huge amounts of style. This vanity is a study in chic minimalism, with its floating profile, simple vessel sink, and openings ideal for hanging towels.

15. Seek out dramatic natural stone.

Many bathroom vanities nowadays come with a natural stone top. Look for quartz or marble with impressive marbling or a dark hue for a modern feel.

Double Sink

1. Consider a midcentury modern style.

Nothing freshens up a bathroom faster than a midcentury modern vanity. This double bathroom vanity boasts a Carrara marble top with a pair of sinks as well as three drawers and two cabinets worth of storage space.

2. Treat it like a piece of furniture.

If you're going for a modern vibe in your bath, or more specifically, something in the midcentury realm, search for a vanity that looks like it could easily work as a credenza in your living room. This will give your bath space a more cohesive, stylish appearance.

3. Look for subtle patterning.

Modern design is often not about big, loud, flashy patterns, so when pondering a current-looking vanity for your space, gravitate toward those under-the-radar patterns, like the linear design seen on these cabinet doors.

4. Don’t forget about storage.

Modern is not synonymous with impractical. In fact, modern pieces, like a bathroom vanity, can be quite practical, including seamless cubbies and drawers ideal for stashing your bathroom necessities.

5. Pulls can have high style.

When sifting through modern vanities, don't just look at the silhouettes, colors, and materials. Be sure to keep an eye out for modern drawer pulls as well, witnessed in geometric shapes or linear detailing. Want to level things up? Match your hardware with your faucet.