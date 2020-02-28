10 Reasons Why IKEA Bathroom Vanities Reign Supreme

Ask any interior designer and they'll say the same: A good vanity can upgrade the entire ambiance in your bathroom. Fortunately, our favorite Swedish mega-retailer, IKEA, is brimming with attractive ‌and‌ affordable bathroom vanity options for your consideration.

To prove our point, we rounded up some of the sleekest, most storage-savvy bathroom vanities IKEA has to offer. From wall-mount midcentury modern styles to ones with open shelving, scroll down for 10 IKEA bathroom vanities that are every bit as stylish as they are functional.

10 Reasons IKEA Is a Go-To Spot for Bathroom Vanities

1. They offer both open and closed storage.

A chic gray vanity with an open storage shelf allows you to stash your towels and other bathroom miscellany in style.

2. They can be mounted to the wall.

Prefer your bathroom floors to be free? The Enhet/Tvällen gives you the maximum amount of storage while keeping your floors sweepable as ever.

3. They are simple and affordable.

The only thing better than a good-looking bathroom vanity is one that isn't costly. The Nysjön/Björkån features a compact sink cabinet with one sleek door front and is less than $150.

4. They’re specifically designed for small spaces.

In the market for a storage-savvy vanity for a small bathroom? The Godmorgon/Bråviken is designed with a shallow base and two deep drawers for a small-space-friendly bathroom setup.

5. They're storage savvy.

A petite bathroom vanity with a metal frame organizer that has plenty of under-the-sink, above-the-sink, and side storage, like the Enhet, turns a cramped bathroom corner into a well-organized scene.

6. They appear pricier than they actually are.

Searching for a marble-topped bathroom vanity that won't drain your bank account? The Godmorgon/Tolken/Törnviken features a stained midcentury-style base with a faux marble countertop that only looks expensive.

7. They're timeless with a modern edge.

A pale gray vanity with contemporary silver fixtures and pulls, like the Godmorgon/Rättviken, looks cool yet sophisticated in any style of bathroom.

8. They offer room for two.

An eye-catching double vanity with two round-shaped sinks and a gray-finished base with four pullout drawers, like the Godmorgon/Tolken/Törnviken, supplies twice the countertop space and storage opportunity.

9. They’re as stylish as they are storage-friendly.

Consider the Godmorgon/Odensvik the Rolls-Royce of bathroom vanities. In addition to sleek, glossy gray cabinet fronts, this commanding double vanity boasts eight inner storage compartments to boot.

10. They create visual interest.

A budget-friendly white bathroom vanity with a modern cabinet and open design, such as the Lilltjärn/Skatsjön, moonlights as a unique and minimal display in a bathroom.

