How to Give a Small Bathroom the Ultimate Boho Treatment

From a design standpoint, combining the two means being thoughtful about the items you bring in, ensuring that the majority of them can serve a functional purpose. That said, when it comes to the bathroom decor basics, such as shower curtains, window treatments, bath mats, and toiletries, skip right past the standard all-white options and go for something with a little more personality. Beyond that, it's worth thinking outside of the box to create unexpected moments, such as a gallery wall or eye-catching mosaic tile and a couple of hanging planters to dress up an otherwise empty corner. Scroll on for nine inspired small boho bathroom ideas.

1. Make it a boho moment.

A small bathroom doesn't mean you need to skimp on decor, and the easiest way to invite a bold dose of it is through a wallpaper that can speak volumes. On the bohemian style front, floral motifs are more or less a mainstay and the powder room in this Venice home by Kerry Vasquez Design is proof of just how transformative a print and bright colors can be.

2. Keep your small boho bathroom open.

While minimalism is all about keeping clutter out of sight, bohemian style follows a more open school of thought. Instead of stashing your essentials away in a cabinet, put them on display by installing a set of floating shelves, which also happen to be a small bathroom storage staple. In true boho fashion, filter in candles and bud vases along with a larger vase of flowers to create a relaxed and welcoming ambiance.

3. Take advantage of wall space.

The words "small bathroom" are often synonymous with the words "next to zero storage space." If this sounds familiar, look to the walls. Install a compact shelf next to the tub (especially if your space lacks built-ins), and use it to store shampoo and soap. Go for a rattan option — it's a hallmark of bohemian style — such as this mini, arched wall shelf, which promises to deliver on both form and function.

4. Swap the hardware.

Outside of decorating with saturated hues and lush greenery, an important aspect of bohemian style is creating a sense of warmth and comfort. In a bathroom, that can be accomplished with the right hardware, specifically by using a luxe brass finish. For example, the creative duo behind The New Darlings used sleek knobs, fixtures, and a matching brass framed mirror to invite warmth in their small boho bathroom.

5. Corral goods into bohemian-inspired baskets.

Baskets are yet another staple of bohemian style and a must for small space organization. A lidded bin on the floor, for towels, laundry, or toilet paper can be a great alternative to bulkier units — plus, you can easily move them around. If you're lacking a medicine cabinet, prop a woven container on the vanity and use it to store bathroom accessories and beauty essentials.

6. Hang some art.

There is no limit to the amount of wall art you can have in a bohemian space, and a small bathroom should be no exception. Let a blank wall double as a canvas and fill the area with small display shelves, framed prints, decorative objects, and whatever else brings you joy.

7. Embrace plants on plants.

A small boho bathroom wouldn't be complete without a potted plant or two (it's the more the merrier here), and the trick to making it work is finding creative spots for them. Hang a bunch of eucalyptus around the showerhead, for an aromatic bathtime experience, install a hanging macrame planter from the ceiling in a lone corner, or prop a pot of trailing greens atop a cabinet or shelf to create a jungle-esque vibe.

8. Incorporate texture.

When it comes to decorating a small boho bathroom, you have limited opportunities to make the space pop — vibrantly patterned shower curtains, towels, and even rugs are a foolproof way to do so. In true bohemian fashion, anything heavily textured and saturated in color is a great start. Allow this whimsical pairing spotted on Urban Outfitters to serve as inspiration.

9. Tile it up.

Bohemian style design legend Justina Blakeney knows how to make a statement and her design ideas are definitely worth recreating. If you're up for a slightly more adventurous bathroom makeover, swap your existing tiles (be it on the floor or the backsplash) with an on-theme alternative. Moroccan, geometric, zellige, and subway tiles are just a few of the many that would work.