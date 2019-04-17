10 Bathroom Rug Ideas That Are Cozy AF

A bathroom is a place that should feel like your personal sanctuary, one that's filled with things you love and sets the scene for your self-care routine. Whether you're scrubbing off a face mask at the sink or spritzing on your favorite perfume for an evening out, the right bathroom rug idea is sure to make your daily grooming habits that much more enjoyable.

A mat or rug in your bathroom is practical, of course. But it's also an opportunity to up your decor game. It's a way to pull in punchy patterns, vibrant colors, and spotlight your tastes. Plus, a rug can inject loads of personality into primary baths, guest bathrooms, powder rooms, and everywhere in between.

If you're searching for that oh-so-perfect rug to complete you and your bathroom, then you're in luck — here are 10 inspiring bathroom rug ideas along with shopping links so you can add them to your cart and get the look ASAP.

The Best Bathroom Rug Ideas

1. Mix bold colors with traditional woods.

Leslie of The Leslie Style has crafted a bohemian-meets-traditional bathroom outfitted with light wood cabinetry and an adorable, vivid runner that acts as a flawless finishing touch. If your space contains wood cabinetry and other wood accents, opting for a multihued option is one bathroom rug idea guaranteed to infuse individuality, not to mention the two elements look gorgeous together.

2. Create a clean and classic aesthetic.

A bathroom should feel sleek, clean, and polished, right? To achieve that streamlined look, purchase a simple, yet cozy rug that can sit in front of your shower and add some much-needed warmth to a tile floor. In this bathroom styled by Shea of Studio McGee, a minimal white bathmat with black tassel fringe pairs well with the honeycomb tile and marble details. Get a similar look with this tasseled bathmat in grey.

3. Combine an ornate rug with patterned tile.

Patterned tile — especially cement tile — is a huge trend right now and happens to pair beautifully with an equally patterned rug. Designer Katie Hodges put this bathroom rug idea to the test, and together, the two patterns look simply stunning and create lots of visual interest. Shake it up a little with this modern take on the classic. Its bright colors and eye-catching design will complement any bathroom.

4. Think soft and sophisticated.

When you're standing at your sink, you likely want to rest your feet on a rug that feels cushy and a bit luxurious. For a classic option that promises to feel incredibly plush, consider a 100% cotton bathmat, like this one showcased in this all-white space designed by Becki Owens.

5. Embrace a well-loved vintage rug.

There are tons of bathrooms on Instagram that all share a common focal point — a colorful bath mat. There's just something about bold hues that makes a bathroom look truly distinctive, something that's certainly the case in this vintage-inspired bath belonging to Emily Henderson. She's displaying a one-of-a-kind gem, but you can score a similar style at World Market.

6. Mirror the hues in your bathroom.

With the right bathroom rug, you can tie all of your bathroom decor together. For instance, if you want to make a particular color stand out, make sure your rug displays that shade. In this classic and industrial space designed by Alison of Deuce Cities Henhouse, a black-and-white rug mirrors the trough sink, pendant lights, and subway tile with black grout.

7. Take scale into consideration.

Whether your bathroom is large or small, a rug should always match the scale of the space. For example, in a sizable bath, you might have enough room to put down an area rug. However, if you're working with a small space, select something that won't overwhelm it. In this bath belonging to Bri of Design Love Fest, her diminutive, one-of-a-kind rug packs a decorative punch and looks like it's the appropriate scale.

8. Punctuate with bohemian flair.

We love a bohemian bathroom, but we love it even more when it also has a colorful kilim rug (or two). This uber-chic space showcases two stunners from Tigmi Trading, both with vibrant, rich hues and just enough color to warm up the white walls and cool concrete floors.

9. Match your rug to your wallpaper.

Wallpaper has a special talent for quickly and painlessly transforming a space. A rug that echoes a wallpaper design can also boost the decorative appeal of a bath. Follow the lead of Erin from Sunny Circle Studio and mix and match patterns by selecting a rug that displays similar colors, or a similar print, to your wall covering. The end result will be a completely original space to call your own.

10. Step into the playful zone.

Don't be afraid to get playful with your bathroom rugs. This watermelon design ties in the color concept of this bathroom perfectly while adding a cheeky vibe that you won't get with any old woven rug.