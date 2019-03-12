10 Affordable Area Rugs and Where You Can Find Them

An area rug is the one accessory that can really pull a room together — it eliminates wood floor echoing, cozies up the room, and makes a space feel warmer both physically and aesthetically. But, they can also be very pricey. Finding an area rug that checks all the boxes (beautiful, well-made, and affordable!) can be challenging, but we found 10 affordable area rugs that don't sacrifice style or quality, along with the best retailers to buy budget-friendly options, below.

Best Affordable Area Rugs

Versatile enough for both casual and formal settings, this earth-tone jute rug adds texture and warmth to your space. It looks beautiful on hardwood floors, or you can change it up by layering a slightly smaller patterned rug on top of it in your living room or bedroom.

Quick to dry and weather-resistant, this indoor/outdoor rug has a statement-making geometric pattern that's eclectic yet cozy. Also great? It's ideal for high-traffic areas, is kid- and pet-friendly, weather and stain-resistant, and can be used in your living room, dining room, or patio.

Show us a cuter area rug — we'll wait. The boho-inspired motif is printed onto a low-pile rug made of cotton chenille (complete with fringed tassel trim and checkerboard border) that looks amazing peeking out from under a couch or bed.

Crafted in India, this plush Moroccan-inspired rug is the ultimate neutral area rug for your living room (just be careful of red wine spills!) or bedroom. As with any 100% wool rug, be prepared for some light shedding, so vacuum regularly. And don't be fooled by the price — you can usually always score a discount at Rugs USA.

Teal blue brings bold style to your flat, while the handmade wool construction ensures durability in high-traffic areas. Plus, the rug is Goodweave-certified, meaning it's woven by adult artisans and helps support the education of thousands of at-risk children in India.

If there's one piece of home decor that can make your home infinitely cozier, it's a shag area rug. This pick from Overstock is super soft, yet durable, and made with polypropylene, making it easy to maintain. The rug would be a great fit for bedrooms, living rooms, playrooms, or nurseries.

Tie a room together with this handmade flatweave rug made from easy-to-clean polypropylene. Add this to a mudroom, living room, or bedroom for subtle pops of color.

Make a statement with this Ruggable x Jonathan Adler area rug. It's water and stain-resistant, completely machine washable, and is sure to turn heads in any living room.

Made in India, this indoor/outdoor area rug has a neutral diamond pattern perfect for any space in your home, whether it's in your home office or bedroom. But make sure to pair this with a rug pad, as it might slip around without it.

The neutral tones in this rug strike a balance with the bold color-blocked pattern, making for a beautifully modern floor covering. We're loving it in a living room setting or as a playful, chic element in a baby nursery.

Best Stores to Find Affordable Area Rugs

Overstock has thousands of affordable rugs in all sorts of styles with prices as low as $47.99 for a 5-by-8. Whether you reach for midcentury modern decor or are into more of a boho look, you'll be able to score an amazing deal on an area rug at Overstock.

With rugs starting at $110 (for a 5-by-8), you can find a huge selection of rugs for any room in your home. At Wayfair, you can find rugs in all styles and materials, from natural handmade sisal to water-resistant and outdoor-friendly polypropylene.

Just like the rest of Amazon's inventory, you can find affordable rugs (many under $200) that can be sent to your door in a matter of days.

Target is stocked with home decor options, including rugs you can find for an absolute steal. Starting at $37.99 for a 5-by-8, you can score anything from vintage-style medallion rugs to more modern and abstract designs.

On top of the diverse array of designs, shapes, and sizes, you can almost always find an area rug on sale at Rugs USA. From contemporary to classic styles with a vintage flair, the retailer is a store you don't want to skip out on when shopping for affordable rugs.

Looking for a more vintage-inspired or eclectic rug? Try World Market. You can shop rugs as low as $75 for a 5-by-8 for a modern desert decor vibe.

Your go-to place for boho style, you can also find modern, Moroccan, Persian, and novelty area rugs, some as low as $89.

If you're prone to messes and like switching up your style, Ruggable is the retailer for you. Shop a diverse range of designs and sizes, and enjoy the brand's stain-resistant, water-resistant, and washing machine-friendly pieces.

T.J. Maxx has no shortage of budget-friendly home decor, including area rugs. Spot everything from vintage-inspired Turkish styles to trendy shag area rugs with geometric patterns.