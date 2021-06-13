7 Secret Places to Shop for Affordable Boho Decor (That Aren't Anthro)

From cozy rugs to cream-colored macramé hangings, our favorite boho pieces offer quaintness with a touch of artistry. It's an aesthetic meant to bring about peace, tranquility, and comfort — but, unfortunately, there's often nothing comforting or tranquil about the price.

Advertisement

While stores like Anthropologie can offer boho design inspiration, the look can also be quite expensive to replicate with their products. We're rounding up the best affordable places, some that might not always come to mind when you think "boho," to make your boho-chic interior design dreams come to life. Scroll down to see a few of our favorites.

If you're looking for rattan, Kirkland's has a number of affordable pieces. The light-colored wood brightens up any room, and most of the company's offerings — from bar carts to chandeliers — fall under $200. Plus, the brand is almost always running a sitewide sale.

For affordable macramé that's still meticulously crafted, there's no better place than World Market. Where many places might charge you upwards of $50 for a hanging macramé basket, you can pick up something nearly identical here for just under $30. And if you're a plant parent, you'll find a selection of hanging planters that give your growing Pothos a cute home.

Advertisement

Buying boho throw pillows and art is a fairly simple and inexpensive way to jazz up a budget space — and for both, Society6 is our fave one-stop-shop. You can choose between something muted and minimalist or something a tad bit more playful.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Etsy is a great place to turn for the style that leans homemade. Here you can sort through thousands of artists' work — from posters to furniture — to find one-of-a-kind pieces that match your design dreams. BohoLightsLT offers homemade fringe chandeliers that cost a fraction of what large retail stores might charge, and you're buying directly from the source (because getting to shop small is always a nice bonus).

If you're looking for boho on a budget, Target's home design brand Threshold is a great place to start. Their caned furniture is bright and stylish — from this console to this woven drawer. Most pieces also come in at under $300, a steal for quality, boho-modern furniture. There are also plenty of pieces to choose from, meaning you can decorate your entire space in pieces that are eclectic but still cohesive.

Advertisement

The perfect boho-chic home is often decorated in muted colors and dried flora (they go with every home and last longer than fresh). To create your various floral arrangements, head to Afloral where you can choose between a huge selection of dried flowers in a number of shapes, colors, and sizes. Pampas perfectly fill a vase while lavender bundles add a slight touch of color and incredible scent.

We like to think of Urban as Anthro's slightly more affordable little sister. While the clothing options may be reserved for Gen Z, the array of home picks are timeless. They've got wildflower candles that are almost too pretty to light, ceramic taper candle holders that would dress up a dinner party instantly, and mosaic mirrors we could see in an entryway or bathroom.