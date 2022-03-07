The Highest-Quality Sheepskin Rugs at Every Price Point

Image Credit: Sanford Creative

Looking to up the cool factor of your living space? Enter the sheepskin rug. Like structured poufs and casually strewn blankets, it's one of those accessories that makes a room feel both welcoming and effortlessly high design. Whether it's draped over the back of an accent chair in your living room, laying across the foot of your bed as a sheepskin throw, or used as a traditional floor rug, this versatile accessory is the Scandi touch from which any home can benefit. From two-toned beauties to area rugs and real-looking faux versions, here are 10 of the best sheepskin rugs that have us absolutely swooning.

The biggest issue with this rug will be narrowing down your color pick. Choose from classic neutrals, like ivory and taupe; bold shades, like lilac and jet black; and gradient tones, like cream with brown tips.

If you're seeking the coziest version around, then look no further than this super-soft Icelandic sheepskin rug. Each one has a natural shape, so the measurements are approximate.

This pick from Pottery Barn looks nearly identical to authentic sheepskin. Plus, the rug is machine washable, so it's great for homes with little ones.

4. Best for Draping on Chairs: Lulu and Georgia Vale Icelandic Sheepskin (2' x 3'), $249

Lulu and Georgia's Icelandic sheepskin is undeniably luxe. The pile height is a whopping 4 to 6 inches, making it the perfect place to recline after a long day.

We couldn't resist including the brand Overland for a second time. This large, plush, rectangular area rug is seriously what dreams are made of.

6. Best Assortment of Sizes: Safavieh Handmade Sheepskin Aybek Genuine Pelt Rug, $68.99-$1,220

Pick from 19 shapes and sizes, including runners, squares, and the classic free-form shape. The price tag on this best-selling white sheepskin is also pretty tough to beat.

Everyone knows that there's no easier way to order than through Amazon Prime. Here's our favorite high-quality sheepskin rug on the site.

This rug couldn't be any cooler if it tried. It would look just as good draped over your dining chair as it would strewn across a sleek leather bench.

IKEA has a lot of iconic products, and its sheepskin rug is certainly up there with the legends. Between the size, shape, and off-white color, this style is just about as classic as it gets.

Bring the casual vibes of a hide rug to your bathroom. It's dense, durable, and absorbent — everything you'd look for in a shower mat. Plus, it's machine washable.