Dining chairs can quickly get expensive, especially when you consider you'll probably need at least two or four if not six or eight! Whether you've splurged on an expensive dining table and are looking to save a few pennies on the chairs or you've purchased an affordable dining table and want to stick to being budget-minded, we've rounded up some of the best dining chair sets under $200.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

The Best Dining Chair Sets Under $200

This elegant walnut dining chair has a gray cushioned seat and back for extra comfort. There are two other colorways: natural oak with beige upholstery and walnut with mint upholstery.

Advertisement

For a cool (faux) leather look, this woven dining chair hits the mark. It's a surprisingly versatile style that could work in a farmhouse, boho, or modern dining room. Plus, you can play with colors to match your design scheme — it comes in black and beige too.

Advertisement

This Scandinavian-style molded plastic dining chair comes in a full spectrum of colors, allowing you to go as bold or as subtle as you'd like. You can even mix and match colors if you're going for a set of four or six. Best of all, these work in both indoor and outdoor dining settings — we think they'd be great for jazzing up a patio.

Advertisement

For a more traditional look, opt for this upholstered dining chair with a tufted high back. Pick from a range of six upholstery colors, including a sunny yellow and an ocean blue.

Advertisement

If you're not afraid to mix and match materials, this retro-style cantilevered dining chair is for you. A rattan back meets a bouclé cushioned seat and a tubular chrome base.

Advertisement

We love the combination of a classic farmhouse silhouette with a modern color choice (in this case, black). This chair comes in a variety of colors, from pink to navy to brown.

Advertisement

This funky dining chair has a Scandi-chic style, with beech legs and a molded plastic seat and back. The color options are fairly traditional, from the navy shown here to gray and white, but there's also orange if you're feeling plucky.

Advertisement

Velvet may signify opulence, but velvet dining chairs can still be found at affordable prices. This emerald green chair is designed with comfort in mind, with a cushioned seat, back, and armrests. There are also more neutral colors if you prefer.

Advertisement

This dupe for the iconic Eames molded fiberglass chair with dowel legs retains all of the midcentury essences without the midcentury price tag. You can choose from nine seat colors, including bold options like orange and red.