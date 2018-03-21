These Dining Tables Under $1,000 Will Make Your Sunday Brunch So Much Yummier

Brunch is pretty much the best part of Sunday. The mouth-watering food, the refreshing drinks, and most importantly, the fabulous company. We know what you're thinking: "It couldn't get any better than this." But, you'd be wrong. Make your weekend soirée a little sweeter by seating your hungry brood at one of these 10 chic yet affordable dining tables. Whether you're serving eggs and coffee or avocado toast and Bloody Marys, these dining tables — all under $1,000 — will make brunch at your house the perfect affair.

No matter what you're serving, your brunch spread will always look fabulous atop this walnut-stained wooden table that takes sleek minimalism to the next level.

Give your dining room a little midcentury charm with this understated design. Made from eucalyptus wood, it comes with an expandable leaf so you can always squeeze in an extra guest or two.

Bring a hint of glam to your breakfast nook with this luxe dining table complete with a marble top and gold finish tulip base.

This table's retro design is so eye-catching it will battle your mimosa station for attention.

Made with durable pine wood and a concrete gray tabletop, this rustic-meets-modern stunner is the perfect accent to your modern-day farmhouse.

Don't be fooled by the black, metal hairpin legs — this very special dining table is as sturdy as they come. Plus, the live edge wood top is large enough to seat six.

Start and finish the most important meal of the day with this dreamy number. Select from the pictured deep onyx color, driftwood, and dark walnut stains.

Show off your rustic side with this distressed dining table perfect for small spaces. The hand-painted, whitewash finish can easily handle whatever brunch shenanigans come its way.

This round, sculptural gem will make all of your breakfast dreams come true. Okay, not really, but with an inlaid chevron table and contrasting black flared legs, it comes pretty close.

This geometric beauty is sure to be a conversation starter at your next boozy brunch. The flattening oval shape tabletop — a cross between an oblong and an oval shape — is incredibly unique and simply stunning.