Our Favorite Coffee Makers on Amazon

Whether it's children waking us up at ungodly hours, the Sunday Scaries keeping us awake at night, or simply the general overwhelm of life stealing our Zzzs, for many of us, a good night's sleep is hard to come by. Fortunately, the universe has graced us with coffee to make mornings, afternoons, and let's face it, some evenings, way more bearable.

And while we love a coffee drive-thru as much as the next person, those drive-thru dollars can take a serious toll on the ol' bank account. So, instead of venturing out for coffee every morning, many of us prefer to enjoy a hot cup of caffeine from the comfort of our home (and pajamas) for a fraction of the price.

That said, there are seemingly endless coffee makers out there, spanning from simple, single-serve options to fancy, multipurpose coffee machines that can do just about everything but wash our hair in the morning. All of these options are great, but they also make it really tough to choose the best one for your needs, so we've done it for you. Whether you're looking for just the budget-friendly basics or super high-end versatility, these are the best coffee makers you can buy on Amazon.

Best Single-Serve Coffee Maker

If you live alone or you're the only coffee drinker at home, then this coffee maker is the ideal morning companion. Not only does it brew the perfect single cup of coffee in just one minute, but you can also choose the precise temperature you want, delighting the Goldilocks of coffee drinkers among us.

The magical little device can brew K-Cup pods from over 75 brands or your own ground coffee with reusable K-Cups, in addition to making tea, hot cocoa, and iced coffee. It's also compatible with travel mugs up to 7.5 inches, so it's perfect for brewing cups on the go. Plus, this Keurig coffee maker has a hot water button that you can use for instant soups and oatmeal.

Best Budget-Friendly Coffee Maker

When it comes to coffee makers that are easy on the budget, it doesn't get any better than this Mr. Coffee gem. Priced at under $40, the easy-to-use coffee machine is incredibly affordable without sacrificing quality.

You can brew up to 12 cups at a time, making it great for multiple people, and the Grab-A-Cup Auto Pause feature lets you grab a quick cup before the brew cycle is finished for those coffee emergencies. The device also features a two-hour warming plate, so you never have to worry about drinking lukewarm brew.

Most Versatile Coffee Maker

Sometimes you need more than a basic cup of joe, and this versatile device most definitely delivers on that front. In addition to brewing hot cups of coffee, you can use it to make hot tea, iced tea, and iced coffee, keeping you and your family happy no matter the season or craving.

The device's six brew sizes let you choose from options like a single cup, half carafe, and full carafe, and the five brew styles include classic, rich, over ice, cold brew, and specialty, so you can get as fancy with it as you please. It also comes with a hot-and-cold milk frother, perfect for all of the cappuccinos, matcha lattes, and flat whites that you deserve.

Best French Press Coffee Maker

For the true coffee aficionado, nothing beats a perfect cup of French-pressed coffee, and this French press is truly the best of the best. You can choose from five different sizes, ranging from 8-44 ounces, so it's ideal for any household, but its design is what really sets this French press apart.

The double-wall stainless-steel carafe doubles as an insulated serving pitcher, retaining heat four times longer than glass for hot pours every time, and the patented dual-screen means you'll drink every cup without a trace of sediment. It's also dishwasher-safe, easily disassembles for cleaning, and comes with a five-year warranty, so you can purchase with total confidence.

Best Coffee Maker with Grinder

Consider this Cuisinart coffee maker a two-for-one special. Not only does it brew coffee, but it also comes with a built-in coffee grinder and has 24-hour programmability. This 12-cup coffee maker comes with a glass carafe that has an ergonomic handle, dripless pour spout, and knuckle guard to protect your hand from the heat. But that's not all. The coffee maker also comes with a water filter so you can make a fresh pot of coffee with purified water.

Best for Coffee and Espresso

The Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine is perfect for coffee and espresso lovers. With this coffee machine and convenient Nespresso pods, you can brew three sizes of coffee and pull barista-worthy single or double espresso shots with that silky cream we all know and love.

The Nespresso Vertuo Next is both compact and sustainable, made with 54% recycled materials without taking up too much countertop space. Plus, the water tank is removable for easy cleaning. And to complete the coffee and espresso machine, this bundle comes with the Aeroccino3, a milk frother for hot and cold drinks.

Best Overall Coffee Maker

If you want single-serve and full-pot capabilities but you don't want to pay an exorbitant price, then this is the coffee maker you need in your life. The two-way brewer lets you make a single-serve cup or a 12-cup pot, and the non-stick warming plate keeps your coffee piping hot for two hours before automatically shutting off.

The coffee maker also features a programmable clock that lets you plan your coffee-making time up to 24 hours in advance, shaving off precious minutes of your morning routine. Plus, you can choose between regular and bold strengths, depending on just how much caffeine assistance you need that day.