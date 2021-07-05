11 Essentials to Elevate Your Iced Coffee Routine

During a time when people paused their usual trips to the coffee shop, some shoppers really leveled up their at-home coffee station. And now that warmer temperatures are here, we love nothing more than sitting down with a lovely iced caffeinated beverage to start the day.

To make the experience even more luxurious, here are a few of our fave shopping items for your iced coffee (or other cool drink) needs.

An iced beverage deserves a beautiful vessel, and this mug absolutely fits the bill.

If you love a good straw moment, make it even more chic with these two-tone wonders. Bonus points if you use these versus disposable ones!

Make your coffee that much more lovely with a rose ice cube that will keep things cool for longer. If you prefer a large ice cube tray without a floral design, this Target find will do the trick.

Mix it all up with this delightful spoon in a floral pattern. If you want to get even ​more​ fancy, this Crate & Barrel spoon has a muddler on the bottom that works for both cocktails and iced coffee.

These small but mighty tongs are perfect for dropping sugar cubes into drinks but could also double as ice tongs.

Add some flavor and variety to that glass of iced coffee with some syrups. If you don't know what to choose, try a sampler like this one.

Keep your dedicated coffee spoon in one place thanks to this clever spoon that's also a clip.

If you prefer a cool glass over a traditional mug, prep your iced coffee in this Insta-worthy ripple cup.

We love that moment when the creamer or milk of choice hits the iced coffee. Make it even more magical with this chic find.

Looking to get started with the basics? This chic cold brew kit has you covered.

After you've done all that hard work, make sure your drink stays chilled — even when you're on the go. This tumbler keeps things cool for up to nine hours.