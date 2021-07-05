11 Essentials to Elevate Your Iced Coffee Routine

By Eva Recinos July 5, 2021
During a time when people paused their usual trips to the coffee shop, some shoppers really leveled up their at-home coffee station. And now that warmer temperatures are here, we love nothing more than sitting down with a lovely iced caffeinated beverage to start the day.

To make the experience even more luxurious, here are a few of our fave shopping items for your iced coffee (or other cool drink) needs.

1. Hudson Wilder Lotta Smoke Handle Coffee/Tea Cup, $18

An iced beverage deserves a beautiful vessel, and this mug absolutely fits the bill.

2. MoMA Two-Tone Borosilicate Glass Straws (set of 6), $25

If you love a good straw moment, make it even more chic with these two-tone wonders. Bonus points if you use these versus disposable ones!

3. Williams Sonoma Rosebud Silicone Ice Molds (set of 2), $19.95

Make your coffee that much more lovely with a rose ice cube that will keep things cool for longer. If you prefer a large ice cube tray without a floral design, this Target find will do the trick.

4. Sixth Sense Sabre Charm Liberty Iced Tea Spoon, $15

Mix it all up with this delightful spoon in a floral pattern. If you want to get even ​more​ fancy, this Crate & Barrel spoon has a muddler on the bottom that works for both cocktails and iced coffee.

5. Crate & Barrel Caesna Mirror Sugar Tongs, $7.95

These small but mighty tongs are perfect for dropping sugar cubes into drinks but could also double as ice tongs.

6. Monin Mini Coffee Collection Syrups (pack of 5), $9.99

Add some flavor and variety to that glass of iced coffee with some syrups. If you don't know what to choose, try a sampler like this one.

7. Urban Outfitters Coffee Scoop Clip, $5

Keep your dedicated coffee spoon in one place thanks to this clever spoon that's also a clip.

8. Sophie Lou Jacobsen Ripple Cup, $25

If you prefer a cool glass over a traditional mug, prep your iced coffee in this Insta-worthy ripple cup.

9. Effortless Composition Matte Black Mini Pitcher, $16

We love that moment when the creamer or milk of choice hits the iced coffee. Make it even more magical with this chic find.

10. Espro Cold Brew Kit, $100

Looking to get started with the basics? This chic cold brew kit has you covered.

11. Rifle Paper Co. Tumbler, $34.95

After you've done all that hard work, make sure your drink stays chilled — even when you're on the go. This tumbler keeps things cool for up to nine hours.

