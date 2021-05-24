Just 9 Pretty Iced Drinks We'll Be Sipping on This Summer

Over the past year, with coffee shops being closed, many of us have taken to being at-home baristas. We've perfected our coffee routines, stocked up on new teas, and have worked on making our milk foam skills top-notch. Along the way, we've discovered plenty of pretty drinks that make our eyes widen and mouths water.

This summer, here are a few of the Instagrammable iced drinks we'll be sipping on.

1. Orchids + Sweet Tea Blood Orange Strawberry Mocktail

Between the fruity flavors and sunset color palette, this drink has us drooling.

Get the full recipe here.

2. My Korean Kitchen Korean Strawberry Milk

This pink drink is so pretty, we could cry.

Get the full recipe here.

3. Jessica in the Kitchen Whipped Vegan Matcha

You've heard of dalgona coffee, but what about dalgona matcha? We can't get over how perfect that whipped peak is.

Get the full recipe here.

4. Grandbaby Cakes Mango Citrus Fruit Punch

Mango, pineapple, lemon, and lime have never looked so good. Clearly, the light purple floral topping is a must.

Get the full recipe here.

5. A Cozy Kitchen Agua Fresca

If you're looking for a Mexican drink that's as colorful as it is refreshing and tasty, you've come to the right place. You can make this particular recipe with honeydew melon, cantaloupe, or watermelon.

Get the full recipe here.

6. Cook With Manali Strawberry Rose Iced Tea

This drink's red, rosy hue is absolutely enchanting.

Get the full recipe here.

7. The Fancy Navajo Iced Cinnamon Dolce Latte

A sprinkle of cinnamon makes all the difference.

Get the full recipe here.

8. Sweet Cayenne Fresh Peach Lemonade

Our lips are puckering with excitement already.

Get the full recipe here.

9. Takes Two Eggs Brown Sugar Milk Tea Boba

Look at that layering! Perfection.

Get the full recipe here.