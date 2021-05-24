Just 9 Pretty Iced Drinks We'll Be Sipping on This Summer

Over the past year, with coffee shops being closed, many of us have taken to being at-home baristas. We've perfected our coffee routines, stocked up on new teas, and have worked on making our milk foam skills top-notch. Along the way, we've discovered plenty of pretty drinks that make our eyes widen and mouths water.
This summer, here are a few of the Instagrammable iced drinks we'll be sipping on.
1. Orchids + Sweet Tea Blood Orange Strawberry Mocktail
Between the fruity flavors and sunset color palette, this drink has us drooling.
2. My Korean Kitchen Korean Strawberry Milk
This pink drink is so pretty, we could cry.
3. Jessica in the Kitchen Whipped Vegan Matcha
You've heard of dalgona coffee, but what about dalgona matcha? We can't get over how perfect that whipped peak is.
4. Grandbaby Cakes Mango Citrus Fruit Punch
Mango, pineapple, lemon, and lime have never looked so good. Clearly, the light purple floral topping is a must.
5. A Cozy Kitchen Agua Fresca
If you're looking for a Mexican drink that's as colorful as it is refreshing and tasty, you've come to the right place. You can make this particular recipe with honeydew melon, cantaloupe, or watermelon.
6. Cook With Manali Strawberry Rose Iced Tea
This drink's red, rosy hue is absolutely enchanting.
A sprinkle of cinnamon makes all the difference.
8. Sweet Cayenne Fresh Peach Lemonade
Our lips are puckering with excitement already.
9. Takes Two Eggs Brown Sugar Milk Tea Boba
Look at that layering! Perfection.
