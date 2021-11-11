Style the Ultimate Holiday Bar Cart in 5 Simple-Yet-Lavish Steps

Image Credit: Paul Anderson for Hunker

How many people do you know with fun-looking bar carts set up near their gathering spaces? (People you follow on Instagram count.) Now, how many people do you know who ​actually​ use those picture-perfect bar carts?

Well, you can be one of the kinds of people who do both, by blending design and function with this easy, how-to guide to building a bar car you'll love to look at ​and​ use.

Where to begin? You can't make stellar cocktails without high-quality liquor, so you'll want to start by stocking up on a crowd-pleaser like the fragrant and flavorful Bombay Sapphire — which also adds a beautiful pop of color to your bar-cart decor — that will set a festive mood for a party-ready cocktail station now that the holidays are in full swing.

From there, you can curate other cocktail-making essentials that exude a lavish vibe, but are also fully functional — so you'll be ready to sit back and sip a chilled Bombay & Tonic in no time. Start with the holiday-ready recipe below, then follow our steps for styling the ultimate holiday bar cart.

Image Credit: Paul Anderson for Hunker

Ginger Spiced B & T

1.5 oz BOMBAY SAPPHIRE gin

5 oz Fever Tree Aromatic Tonic

Candied ginger

Cinnamon sticks

Build in a balloon glass and garnish with candied ginger and a cinnamon stick.

1. Select a classic-with-a-twist cart

Image Credit: Paul Anderson for Hunker



Look for a bar cart (HD Buttercup, $995) that can anchor the space — whether it's a standing cart or a simple tray — but keep it classic with a unique detail, like glass panel insets or gold-finish hardware.

2. Pepper in festive elements

Image Credit: Crate & Barrel

Nothing says cheers like a pop of sparkle. Adding dollops of tinsel-inspired decor like these mini brushed Christmas trees (Crate & Barrel, $50) heighten the festive atmosphere.

3. Lean into vibrant glassware

Image Credit: Crate & Barrel

Mix and match textured (Crate & Barrel, $8) and brightly colored old fashioned glasses (Huset, $26) alongside balloon glasses (Crate & Barrel, $6) for your Bombay & Tonics to blend quintessential and cheeky aesthetics.

4. Add in a dose of metallics

Image Credit: Arne Jacobsen

Accessories shouldn't feel bland. Boost party ambience with small details that can make a big impression, like metallic coasters (Arne Jacobsen, $74) that add to the lavish vibe.

5. Opt for elevated-but-functional

Image Credit: The Little Market

A glass ice bucket (The Little Market, $88) will keep your bottle of Bombay Sapphire cool all night long, or you can simply use it to keep fresh ice on hand for plunking into drinks. Instead of just a simple bucket, look for one with hand-etched details to add a bit of whimsy.