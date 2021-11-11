This Lush Friendsgiving Tablescape Is a Photo-Worthy Win

Image Credit: Stephen Paul for Hunker

When you go to a dinner party, what's the one thing you snap a picture of? Besides silly selfies with friends or getting everyone together for a group photo, grabbing a pic of the dinner table is a must — and at the most well-decorated parties, you know it's not just the food that catches your eye.

If you're opting to throw a Friendsgiving dinner this year (or hosting Thanksgiving at your place), you can create your own photo-worthy tablescape with just a few well-placed pieces of decor, florals, and some elevated place settings. We've rounded up everything you need below, so you can assemble the details that will make your table a conversation piece (in addition to the delicious food, of course).

And because no dinner party is complete without a cocktail, we've thought of that too. Try stirring up a delicious Harvest and Tonic — which is made with the vibrant, botanicals flavors of Bombay Sapphire gin — and then keep scrolling for more tips to make your Friendsgiving one for the books.

Image Credit: Stephen Paul for Hunker

Harvest and Tonic

1.5 oz BOMBAY SAPPHIRE gin

0.5 oz St Elizabeth Allspice Dram

3 oz Fever Tree Indian Tonic

2 oz cranberry cocktail

Drop a few pieces of ice in a balloon glass, pour in the liquid ingredients, and stir. Then, garnish with an orange wedge and a stick of cinnamon, and enjoy every festive sip.

To make your gin cocktails look mixologist-made, the style of your glass has to be just right. For a festive presentation, from garnish to glass, use these balloon goblets for an aesthetically correct cocktail.

If you appreciate subtle pops of color, then covering the center of your table with this golden runner is your starting point for bringing life to the table and helping your next layer of place-settings to stand out.

Mix-match, colorblock, traditional — style your plates however you like as long it creates a cohesive look that fits your theme. If the look you're going for is light and modern, then these soft blue dinner plates will do the trick and bring a more contemporary feel than your classic white.

Really give your dinner party a restaurant-level vibe with dedicated appetizer plates in a complementary hue to your chosen dinner plates.

Paper napkins work fine, but cloth napkins with large prints (in neutral or golden colors) will elevate the experience. Not to mention, you can use them again and again.

When you don't have time to learn elaborate napkin folding, napkin rings can help you manipulate them into soft, elegant shapes that are easy to loosen but fun to make.

Tea towels aren't just for cleanup. Strategically placing a few (in contrasting colors) on your table is a pro tip that will add texture and fill any open spaces for a lavish look.

Ensuring your silverware matches is a small touch that you might not think anyone would notice, but it's a subtle way to create a cohesive look. Plus, having extra on hand is never a bad idea to take you through seconds and dessert.

A candle-lit dinner might feel like a cliche, but trust us: Your guests will be seriously impressed the sophisticated experience.

Reserve your balloon glasses for gin cocktails, and keep these amber glasses within arm's reach for everything else. Plus, aren't they just pretty to look at?